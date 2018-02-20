Longview

Fuji

Sep 20, 2017 By Texas Monthly

An unassuming strip mall houses this diamond in the rough.

Bootlegger Grill

Jun 22, 2017 By Texas Monthly

This laid-back venue reminds us of an English pub but with a distinct “cowboy meets mobster” flair. The TV screens are as plentiful as the fried-food options on the menu. We were pleased with the pulled-pork nachos, which were (surprisingly) served on deep-fried pita bread and topped with refried beans,…

Chillum Grill

Mar 20, 2017 By Texas Monthly

In a town where culinary diversity typically means Tex-Mex, this delightful oasis, which occupies space formally inhabited by a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, is more than welcome. The baba ghanoush was incredibly delicious, the eggplant smoky and served with a creamy, garlicky tahini sauce. It was a perfect lead-in…

Sumo Japanese Grill

Mar 2, 2017 By Texas Monthly

On the advice of a family friend and Longview native, we made a quick stop at this popular spot and sampled a bento box that was almost embarrassingly generous with its cornucopia of sushi, soup, salad, fried rice, shrimp tempura, and pork gyoza. After gazing longingly at another diner’s beef…

Goung Zhou Asian Bistro

Dec 5, 2016 By Texas Monthly

It had been far too long since our last visit to our favorite East Texas sushi spot, and we found it as good as ever. Four of us sampled an assortment of treats, from spicy tuna rolls and beef tenderloin skewers to crab cakes and pot stickers, all accompanied by…

Trending

  1. Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Strategy Isn’t Changing

    March 10, 2018 By Dan Solomon

  2. Poisoned With Love

    April 30, 1989 By Gary Cartwright

  3. Talking to Killers

    June 30, 2002 By Gary Cartwright

Latest

Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Writing, President Trump, and Quitting Twitter For Good

By Doyin Oyeniyi

‘Support The Girls’ is Ultimately a Film About Caring

By Dan Solomon

Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Strategy Isn’t Changing

By Dan Solomon

Lawrence Wright Talks About a Purple Texas and Matthew McConaughey’s Bongos

By Emily McCullar

SXSW’s Opening Night Film ‘A Quiet Place’ Is Smart—and Scary as Hell

By Dan Solomon

Scenes From the Texas Film Awards

By Eric Benson

Bernie Sanders Discussed DACA, Houston Congressional Candidate Laura Moser, and 2020 at SXSW

By Dan Solomon

Hog Head Cheese at Patillo’s Bar-B-Q

By Daniel Vaughn

Talk Like a Texan: To Chunk, or to Chuck?

By John Nova Lomax

Meet the 26-Year-Old LBJ Enthusiast Who Had Her Bachelorette Party at His Presidential Library

By dan solomon

The ‘National Podcast of Texas,’ Episode 10

By Monte Williams

Why Did Brooklyn Barbecue Take Over the Internet for a Day?

By Daniel Vaughn

Texas Monthly