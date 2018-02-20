The original Bodacious is still the best.
Longview
A small, well-executed menu in a cheerful blue bungalow.
The burgers are justly famous, but don't miss the breakfasts. Or the chicken-fried steak.
An unassuming strip mall houses this diamond in the rough.
Great tacos in a folksy, funky atmosphere.
This laid-back venue reminds us of an English pub but with a distinct “cowboy meets mobster” flair. The TV screens are as plentiful as the fried-food options on the menu. We were pleased with the pulled-pork nachos, which were (surprisingly) served on deep-fried pita bread and topped with refried beans,…
Gourmet and global, despite a strip center location.
In a town where culinary diversity typically means Tex-Mex, this delightful oasis, which occupies space formally inhabited by a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, is more than welcome. The baba ghanoush was incredibly delicious, the eggplant smoky and served with a creamy, garlicky tahini sauce. It was a perfect lead-in…
On the advice of a family friend and Longview native, we made a quick stop at this popular spot and sampled a bento box that was almost embarrassingly generous with its cornucopia of sushi, soup, salad, fried rice, shrimp tempura, and pork gyoza. After gazing longingly at another diner’s beef…
It had been far too long since our last visit to our favorite East Texas sushi spot, and we found it as good as ever. Four of us sampled an assortment of treats, from spicy tuna rolls and beef tenderloin skewers to crab cakes and pot stickers, all accompanied by…