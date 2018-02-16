Boasting more than 200 combinations of toppings, Brick Fire lets you build the pizza of your dreams.
Mission
The rather misleading sign says “Tamarindos Raspas and Snacks,” but those in the know come to this busy strip-center spot for exceptionally fresh seafood with a Baja twist. You might start by pairing a fresh-squeezed lemonade with a bowl of shrimp, fish, and scallop ceviche topped with roasted corn kernels.
Francesco Giustiniano trekked from Sicily to South Texas, bringing his 35 years of culinary experience, to help a friend open an Italian restaurant. The restaurant gig didn’t work out, but he decided to hang his toque in Texas after falling for a local lady. Together, the couple took a tiny…
This neighborhood eatery serves solid American cuisine in a cozy atmosphere. Start with the house-made tortilla soup with a hint of spice and move on to the hand-breaded chicken Parmesan topped with a tangy marinara. Save room for dessert.
We love the tacos at Ace’s BBQ and are excited that the Aguilar brothers have gotten serious about them. Our tender beef fajita taco came with sautéed onion and a sprinkle of white cheese on fresh miniature corn tortillas. The fresh salsa was fantastic, making us contemplate a breakfast visit…
If it weren’t for the sign out front, you might think you were pulling up to an elegant Mediterranean-style home. Instead it’s Sharyland’s new place to see and be seen. We enjoyed a cup of coffee on the garden patio so much that we hung around for lunch in the…