Terlingua

High Sierra Bar & Grill

Feb 3, 2017 By Texas Monthly

There are many reasons to visit: the motel, the restaurant with an upstairs deck for the view of the Chisos Mountains, and a big TV for sports. There are also the owner’s vintage cars scattered around. But your best bet might just be the chips and salsa. Seriously. On our…

The Boathouse

Apr 20, 2016 By Texas Monthly

Lit almost entirely by neon beer signs (and the setting sun), the former domicile of river rafts now serves beer, booze, and burgers. A charming covered patio has been added to the front, and live music in the reach-out-and-touch-them narrow space is not infrequent. The burgers are delicious and large,…

