Tyler

Villa Montez

Feb 20, 2018 By Texas Monthly

Consistently exceptional Latin fare in an elegant thirties-era hilltop mansion.

Whole Health

Sep 21, 2017 By Texas Monthly

We enjoy browsing through the healthy foods (both packaged and fresh) in this natural goods store, but we have to admit straight out that we are completely addicted to the cafe’s cheese grits and order them as a side to absolutely everything. On a recent visit we were drawn in…

Specialty Kitchen and Bakery

Jul 25, 2017 By Texas Monthly

We are addicted to the bacon, Gouda, and apple sandwich, though the quiche is coming on strong; we sampled the spinach, ham, and cheddar variety and had to take another slice to go. Don’t miss the spectacular orange scone. This is a true neighborhood spot, and it’s building a solid…

Tavolo Italian Kitchen

Jun 22, 2017 By Texas Monthly

As Tyler is lacking in good Italian food, we had high hopes for this spot (which occupies the space recently vacated by Sonoma Grill). But, sadly, it fell short of our expectations. We enjoyed the bruschetta con pesto (the sourdough bread was a nice touch), but the eggplant…

Cork

Jun 21, 2017 By Texas Monthly

Eclectic and upscale go hand in hand in a laid-back corner bar.

Kiepersol Estates

Mar 20, 2017 By Texas Monthly

As Kiepersol can “keep us all” broke (it tends to be on the pricey side, comparatively for East Texas), we were delighted to discover the new midday menu. We loved the filet mignon sandwich, the tender meat sautéed with mushrooms and served up on toasted sourdough, and our pescatarian friend…

Piada

Mar 2, 2017 By Texas Monthly

Advertising itself as a purveyor of Italian street food, this new outpost of a large national chain is quite good. We found the Diavola piada (sort of like an Italian burrito) to be more angelic than devilish, with it’s not-too-spicy sauce, romaine lettuce, Parmesan, cucumbers, tomatoes, and pancetta. Also craving…

Trending

  1. Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Strategy Isn’t Changing

    March 10, 2018 By Dan Solomon

  2. Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Writing, President Trump, and Quitting Twitter For Good

    March 11, 2018 By Doyin Oyeniyi

  3. ‘Support The Girls’ is Ultimately a Film About Caring

    March 11, 2018 By Dan Solomon

Latest

Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Writing, President Trump, and Quitting Twitter For Good

By Doyin Oyeniyi

‘Support The Girls’ is Ultimately a Film About Caring

By Dan Solomon

Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Strategy Isn’t Changing

By Dan Solomon

Lawrence Wright Talks About a Purple Texas and Matthew McConaughey’s Bongos

By Emily McCullar

SXSW’s Opening Night Film ‘A Quiet Place’ Is Smart—and Scary as Hell

By Dan Solomon

Scenes From the Texas Film Awards

By Eric Benson

Bernie Sanders Discussed DACA, Houston Congressional Candidate Laura Moser, and 2020 at SXSW

By Dan Solomon

Hog Head Cheese at Patillo’s Bar-B-Q

By Daniel Vaughn

Talk Like a Texan: To Chunk, or to Chuck?

By John Nova Lomax

Meet the 26-Year-Old LBJ Enthusiast Who Had Her Bachelorette Party at His Presidential Library

By dan solomon

The ‘National Podcast of Texas,’ Episode 10

By Monte Williams

Why Did Brooklyn Barbecue Take Over the Internet for a Day?

By Daniel Vaughn

Texas Monthly