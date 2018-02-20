Stylish interiors and plenty of variety on the menu.
Tyler
Consistently exceptional Latin fare in an elegant thirties-era hilltop mansion.
Reliable Thai and sushi rolls near Times Square Cinema.
There's a lot more to this place than sandwiches.
We enjoy browsing through the healthy foods (both packaged and fresh) in this natural goods store, but we have to admit straight out that we are completely addicted to the cafe’s cheese grits and order them as a side to absolutely everything. On a recent visit we were drawn in…
We are addicted to the bacon, Gouda, and apple sandwich, though the quiche is coming on strong; we sampled the spinach, ham, and cheddar variety and had to take another slice to go. Don’t miss the spectacular orange scone. This is a true neighborhood spot, and it’s building a solid…
As Tyler is lacking in good Italian food, we had high hopes for this spot (which occupies the space recently vacated by Sonoma Grill). But, sadly, it fell short of our expectations. We enjoyed the bruschetta con pesto (the sourdough bread was a nice touch), but the eggplant…
Eclectic and upscale go hand in hand in a laid-back corner bar.
As Kiepersol can “keep us all” broke (it tends to be on the pricey side, comparatively for East Texas), we were delighted to discover the new midday menu. We loved the filet mignon sandwich, the tender meat sautéed with mushrooms and served up on toasted sourdough, and our pescatarian friend…
Advertising itself as a purveyor of Italian street food, this new outpost of a large national chain is quite good. We found the Diavola piada (sort of like an Italian burrito) to be more angelic than devilish, with it’s not-too-spicy sauce, romaine lettuce, Parmesan, cucumbers, tomatoes, and pancetta. Also craving…