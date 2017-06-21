American
12 Gage

Jun 21, 2017 By Texas Monthly

There can be no doubt that this is a guy place. Leather, wood, and heads of cattle (taxidermied as well as skeletal) dominate. But the menu plays a lighter tune, particularly the oyster “nachos”: crisply fried shellfish on chips with cotija cheese crumbles and habanero sauce. On…

4th & Goal Wing House

Mar 23, 2016 By Texas Monthly

Located in the former Three Legged Monkey space, this restaurant is all about family fun and hearty food. TV screens surround long tables laden with the likes of smoky bacon-wrapped jalapeños and extra-large burgers (we like the Border Burger, with roasted green chiles and bacon). Don’t skip the sweet Waffle…

50th Street Caboose

Apr 5, 2017 By Texas Monthly

We walked into the Caboose early on a Saturday afternoon and, for the first time in a long time in Lubbock, had to wait to be seated, as the place was filled on one side with families enjoying hamburgers and tacos, as we would shortly do, and on the other…

8TE Modern American

Apr 6, 2016 By Texas Monthly

Breakfast-lunch-dinner joints often do many things, and none too well. 8TE is a delightful exception, whether serving churros waffles or a buttermilk-and-sweet-tea-brined-fried-chicken sandwich—messy but delivered, helpfully, on a cutting board. 8TE’s lively space belies its strip-center location, with vintage-style industrial chairs and tall tables. Owner Megan Dat Lee grew up…

Al Biernat’s

Aug 18, 2016 By Texas Monthly

“Eclectic” best describes the atmosphere here, with the bare concrete floors, shuttered room dividers, and loud (sometimes too) music. Although the brunch here is legendary, lunch dishes like the Low Country shrimp and grits appeal too: grilled yet still succulent shrimp nestled in a bed of creamy grits flecked with…

AllGood Café

Aug 18, 2016 By Texas Monthly

Funky, funky, funky—we love this place, with its origami birds hanging from the ceiling and busts of Elvis and Beethoven. But we digress. We come for the food. Breakfast is available all day, and we highly recommend the Montado, an inspired tower of corn tortilla, grilled tenderloin, and huevos rancheros.

Angela’s Kitchen

Dec 6, 2016 By Texas Monthly

Tyler is fortunate that celebrated Dallas caterer Angela Gordon decided to expand her enterprise ninety miles south to the La Piazza shopping center. The care that goes into her food was evident in every bite of our sandwich of thinly sliced beef tenderloin, Brie, caramelized onions, and burgundy mayo. Soups,…

Anise Kitchen + Market

Jan 31, 2018 By Texas Monthly

If your heart goes a-fritter for artichokes and you're green with envy for a proper English pea, this is your place.

Anson 11

Apr 5, 2016 By Texas Monthly

Located near the convention center, the Plaza Theatre, and the new baseball stadium, the Anson 11 Bistro is a hopping place, reminiscent of a NYC sidewalk cafe, with tile floors and classic woodwork. Try the white wine–steamed mussels and crispy fries or the Frito pie, a mix of ground sirloin,…

