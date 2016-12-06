Asian
Ah Sing Den

Dec 6, 2016 By Texas Monthly

The former East Side Show Room is now a swanky but comfortable lounge named for Ah Sing, whose own establishment allegedly purveyed opium to the literary lights of Victorian London. Alas, only “tipples and morsels” are offered in this sumptuous brick-lined space decked out in Chinese lanterns and gorgeous pastel…

Aqui

Oct 9, 2017 By Texas Monthly

Paul Qui’s new venture has the foodies in town all aflutter.

Asian Mint

Nov 19, 2015 By Texas Monthly

Walls of a lively green hue hung with huge prints of herbs work well with the clean lines of this tucked-away spot in a strip mall across from Medical City Hospital. A sweet cucumber dipping sauce pairs well with five generous skewers of chicken satay, and the glass noodles with…

Botika

Oct 15, 2017 By Texas Monthly

Botika enchants with an evocative space and unique menu of Asian and Latin American fusion.

Goung Zhou Asian Bistro

Dec 5, 2016 By Texas Monthly

It had been far too long since our last visit to our favorite East Texas sushi spot, and we found it as good as ever. Four of us sampled an assortment of treats, from spicy tuna rolls and beef tenderloin skewers to crab cakes and pot stickers, all accompanied by…

Hot Joy

Feb 17, 2016 By Texas Monthly

Offering Asian cooking as exuberant as its name, Hot Joy has made a resounding splash in Southtown’s restaurant scene. In a dining room resplendent in shades of Chinese red (including the chopsticks and the furniture), Hot Joy sets a merry tone. An egg roll here is barbacoa lumpia, delicious and…

Masala Wok

Aug 16, 2016 By Texas Monthly

At this popular chain, you first pick your cuisine, Asian or Indian, then you pick a protein, a sauce, and add-ons. We landed on the Indian side of the menu, which meant chicken with a side of basmati rice, to which we added a spinach masala sauce (spinach, cumin seeds,…

Trending

  1. Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Strategy Isn’t Changing

    March 10, 2018 By Dan Solomon

  2. Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Writing, President Trump, and Quitting Twitter For Good

    March 11, 2018 By Doyin Oyeniyi

  3. ‘Support The Girls’ is Ultimately a Film About Caring

    March 11, 2018 By Dan Solomon

Latest

Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Writing, President Trump, and Quitting Twitter For Good

By Doyin Oyeniyi

‘Support The Girls’ is Ultimately a Film About Caring

By Dan Solomon

Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Strategy Isn’t Changing

By Dan Solomon

Lawrence Wright Talks About a Purple Texas and Matthew McConaughey’s Bongos

By Emily McCullar

SXSW’s Opening Night Film ‘A Quiet Place’ Is Smart—and Scary as Hell

By Dan Solomon

Scenes From the Texas Film Awards

By Eric Benson

Bernie Sanders Discussed DACA, Houston Congressional Candidate Laura Moser, and 2020 at SXSW

By Dan Solomon

Hog Head Cheese at Patillo’s Bar-B-Q

By Daniel Vaughn

Talk Like a Texan: To Chunk, or to Chuck?

By John Nova Lomax

Meet the 26-Year-Old LBJ Enthusiast Who Had Her Bachelorette Party at His Presidential Library

By dan solomon

The ‘National Podcast of Texas,’ Episode 10

By Monte Williams

Why Did Brooklyn Barbecue Take Over the Internet for a Day?

By Daniel Vaughn

Texas Monthly