Barbecue

1848 BBQ

Mar 2, 2017 By Texas Monthly

Abraham Avila has been very much missed since he shut the doors at Wild Blue Barbecue and disappeared from the scene. But now he’s back, keeping it simple in an old office building with a large covered patio. His brisket, pulled pork, and ribs were executed perfectly, with well-rendered fat…
18th & Vine Barbeque

Dec 3, 2015 By Daniel Vaughn

18th & Vine Barbecue it is a restaurant where you can get good barbecue and take the picky in-laws who value reservations, a full bar, and a steak.
3 Stacks Smoke & Tap House

Jun 3, 2013 By Daniel Vaughn

There isn’t much at 3 Stacks to complain about unless you’re a barbecue purist who can’t be bothered with big screen televisions and silverware.
4-T’s Bar-B-Q

Apr 14, 2014 By Daniel Vaughn

It is hard to pick a favorite, but the pulled pork is about as good as you can get. A bad bite couldn’t be found.

Augie’s Barbed Wire Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

May 3, 2013 By Daniel Vaughn

2010: It was plenty busy on a Saturday at lunch time, but I was taking my order to go. They allow you to order by the quarter pound, so I went for a pork spare rib, a beef rib, and some brisket slices. The knife man clued me in that…

Austin’s BBQ and Catering

May 3, 2013 By Daniel Vaughn

This converted gas station, its service bays occupied by two portable cast-iron pits, immediately filled our tanks with pecan-smoked brisket and tender pepper-crusted pork ribs. The fresh coleslaw made up for a tomatoey sauce better suited to pasta. We ignored the five chain-link-enclosed picnic tables and ate by the car—whose…

