Italian

68 Degrees

Oct 4, 2016 By Texas Monthly

A welcome addition to the Lake Austin Boulevard side of the river, 68 Degrees is a cozy neighborhood spot from the sister duo of Joan (of Santa Fe’s Andiamo) and Marion Gillcrist (owner of well-regarded La Traviata, in downtown Austin). Appropriately, the menu reflects both places. We started with crisp…

Ardovino’s Desert Crossing

Sep 23, 2015 By Texas Monthly

This sprawling 66-year-old restaurant, housed in a historic stucco building and fronted with a large patio, delights guests with its warm hospitality. Pre-dinner cocktails in the rustic Mecca Lounge are a must, followed by dinner in one of the funky red-velvet booths or at one of the sleek tables. Roasted…

Asti

Apr 4, 2017 By Texas Monthly

When you’re hoping for a low-key night on the town, it’s great to know you can always rely on neighborhood favorites like Asti. Greeted with little toasts topped with fresh kale pesto and cherry tomatoes, we settled on a delicious salad of raw and fried brussels sprouts and seasonal…
Battalion

Jul 25, 2017 By Texas Monthly

Looking at the sturdy old brick fire station from the outside, you’d never expect to find a glitzy, Las Vegas–style dining room on the inside. The transformation comes courtesy of owner Andrew Goodman and chef-owner Stefan Bowers, who are also the majordomos of Feast and Rebelle. Start with small plates,…

Bella Sera

Oct 12, 2017 By Texas Monthly

Charming, family-run spot for pizza and pasta and everything in between.

Bistecca

Feb 9, 2016 By Texas Monthly

We loved our herb-marinated porterhouse steak, carved table-side; we marveled at the stunning renovation of the former flower shop; we basked in the attention of a first-rate server. In short, we spent an awesome evening at the newest venture of chef Alberto Baffoni and Abbas Hussein, the owner of Sorrento,…

Brandani’s

Nov 16, 2015 By Texas Monthly

Worth the drive for those not nearby, this popular place serves a full house in tight quarters without missing a beat. Offerings include good-looking fried chicken and burgers, but we were enticed by the fish selections, one a pan-seared salmon filet atop a luxurious leek risotto, the other nicely roasted…

