A welcome addition to the Lake Austin Boulevard side of the river, 68 Degrees is a cozy neighborhood spot from the sister duo of Joan (of Santa Fe’s Andiamo) and Marion Gillcrist (owner of well-regarded La Traviata, in downtown Austin). Appropriately, the menu reflects both places. We started with crisp…
Italian
An under-the-radar gem near White Rock Lake.
This sprawling 66-year-old restaurant, housed in a historic stucco building and fronted with a large patio, delights guests with its warm hospitality. Pre-dinner cocktails in the rustic Mecca Lounge are a must, followed by dinner in one of the funky red-velvet booths or at one of the sleek tables. Roasted…
When you’re hoping for a low-key night on the town, it’s great to know you can always rely on neighborhood favorites like Asti. Greeted with little toasts topped with fresh kale pesto and cherry tomatoes, we settled on a delicious salad of raw and fried brussels sprouts and seasonal…
Looking at the sturdy old brick fire station from the outside, you’d never expect to find a glitzy, Las Vegas–style dining room on the inside. The transformation comes courtesy of owner Andrew Goodman and chef-owner Stefan Bowers, who are also the majordomos of Feast and Rebelle. Start with small plates,…
A Columbian chef cooks up real-deal Italian food in San Juan.
Charming, family-run spot for pizza and pasta and everything in between.
Old-school Italian in a cozy setting.
We loved our herb-marinated porterhouse steak, carved table-side; we marveled at the stunning renovation of the former flower shop; we basked in the attention of a first-rate server. In short, we spent an awesome evening at the newest venture of chef Alberto Baffoni and Abbas Hussein, the owner of Sorrento,…
Worth the drive for those not nearby, this popular place serves a full house in tight quarters without missing a beat. Offerings include good-looking fried chicken and burgers, but we were enticed by the fish selections, one a pan-seared salmon filet atop a luxurious leek risotto, the other nicely roasted…