Japanese

Atami Steak & Sushi

Dec 5, 2016 By Texas Monthly

Hibachi dining was once a novelty reserved for special occasions. While such spots are plentiful today, the challenge now is making sure the food is equal to the theatrics. Our dinner at Atami delivered on both counts. While on the pricey side (the same fare at lunch is half-off), our…

Fuji

Sep 20, 2017 By Texas Monthly

An unassuming strip mall houses this diamond in the rough.

Fukumoto

Nov 16, 2015 By Texas Monthly

It’s hard to remember the days when Musashino was the premier, albeit almost only, sushi spot in town. It’s where Tyson Cole (who went on to found the Uchi empire) and Kazu Fukumoto learned to slice fish, and now Fukumoto has his own spot. As you’re heralded by greetings, you’ll…

Jinya Ramen Bar

Oct 5, 2015 By Texas Monthly

A roomful of (mostly young) folks contentedly wielding chopsticks and slurping noodles is proof that this California chain has found its niche in Midtown. Piping-hot brussels sprouts tempura and cold Sapporo beers got us off to a good start, but we agreed that the No. 1 ramen bowl—tonkotsu black, with…

Ka Sushi

Jan 4, 2016 By Texas Monthly

This casual spot from the team behind Fat Bao is the first sushi bar in the northern Heights. Our initial experience with the inventive menu was hit-and-miss. The Balsamic Tuna was generous but overly sweet. The Miss Piggy roll intrigued, with its marinated apple and fried pork belly, but it…

Kemuri Tatsu-ya
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya

Oct 10, 2017 By Texas Monthly

Raw squid and smoked fish collar are just a couple of the dishes offered by the guys behind Ramen Tatsu-Ya.

MF Sushi

Nov 17, 2016 By Texas Monthly

A sleek interior featuring light wood, dark ironwork, and silken string (credit local MC2 Architects) makes this Museum District site the coolest room in town for indulging in chef Chris Kinjo’s magnificent sushi. You won’t find California rolls or fake crab on this menu, or even a multitude of garnishes…

Michi Ramen [South]

Oct 5, 2015 By Texas Monthly

Ramen noodles may never compete with pizza, but new food-delivery apps have made it possible to enjoy almost any restaurant meal in your pajamas. Michi’s new south location is capitalizing on this trend; it’s takeout or delivery only. It also thumbs its nose at the competition, because there are no…

