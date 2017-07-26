This outpost of all things tostones has moved a tiny step north into a smaller dining room with a somewhat larger patio—all good. With attentive service and chef Rene Fernandez’s expertise, we landed deliciously on a redfish veracruzano and a tender chicken breast with…
Latin American
The change from “comida latina” to “alt-Mex” reflects a bit of a turn beyond Beto’s signature empanadas; the menu now extols the glories of Mexican street food and Latin American soul food. Whatever the genre, we still hold the empanadas in high esteem, particularly the savory flaky chicken poblano and…
Chic, cheeky, and (almost) an insider secret, Bite, with its skilled staff, proximity to the historic King William neighborhood, and seasonal specials, has built a loyal following. We concur: first came an eggplant-infused savory waffle topped with mushrooms and arugula, the most interesting take on breakfast at supper ever conceived.
A Latin hot spot with a decidedly European flair.
Having deviated from the Culinary Institute of America’s original plan—a different Latin cuisine every six months or so—Nao now presents itself as a “Latin Gastro Bar,” dishing up an assortment of small plates and entrées inspired by mostly South American cuisines, all with a contemporary twist. For example, a recent…
It is a chain, and it may look like a fast-food joint from the outside, but don’t pass it up, because everything is fresh and made from scratch. There are all kinds of tacos offered; we’re partial to the Rico Ocho, with its black beans, plantains, potatoes, red onions, jicama,…
Consistently exceptional Latin fare in an elegant thirties-era hilltop mansion.
Getting ready to run a marathon? Just finished your morning workout? To replenish the energy you used, head to this small and charming Latin cafe and order the Zaguán brunch: an omelet (or scrambled eggs) stuffed with five different vegetables, an arepa filled with cheese, and a large pile of…