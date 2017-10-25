This cozy wine bar impresses with its selection of charcuterie and Spanish and French dishes.
Mediterranean
Tucked away beneath the Esquire Bar, Bella on the River is overlooked by most River Walk diners, except for those in the know (and those with reservations). The cozy, table-packed interior seems less like a building than a cave or grotto—maybe an underground cafe in a city far older than…
A mainstay for special occasions for nearly two decades, Bernard evokes Tuscan ristorantes of vacations past. We started with delicately seasoned escargots maison, with the usual garlic butter sauce and herbes de Provence. Continuing the shell theme, we chose pasta aux fruits de mer, a lovely concoction of shrimp, scallops,…
Though new to town, Casola’s has been in business for over 25 years in the Carolinas. Lucky for us, the owners picked up family and restaurant and decamped for Lubbock when their child got into Tech’s graduate program. The generous portions of beautifully seasoned chicken, big burgers, and homemade pickles…
Here you’ll find an array of dishes that are as beautiful as they are delicious: hummus, falafel, tabbouleh, dolmades, roasted cauliflower, moussaka, coriander potatoes—we drool just thinking about them. Beef, chicken, or lamb wrapped in warm pita is another crowd pleaser.
This Bellaire oasis is home to a rich confluence of Spanish, French, and Mediterranean cuisine.
Spanish and Italian flavors are beautifully melded and enticingly presented in an austere but dignified (and a bit noisy thanks to the hard walls and floors) dining room. Our first courses were dauntingly large (some of both went home with us): a clam and mussel combo with one of the…
Mediterranean with a South American accent.
Sundance Square’s newest addition offers dishes that manage that magical balance of exquisite flavors and lovely appearance. The meze platter serves as a perfect survey of appetizers, with smoky-tart eggplant in the baba ghanoush; dill-wal- nut-infused yogurt in the haydari; and finely chopped tomato, cucumber, onion, and pomegranate in the…
Italy meets Spain in a hip cocktail lounge and coffee bar with satisfying tapas and pizza.