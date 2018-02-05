Vivid coastal decor and dishes like grilled snapper in green mole reel you in.
A taste of Mexico City arrives in town in the form of a bright, modern food court, nuevo mercado–style. The fast-casual presentation consists of multiple counters (this can be daunting at first) from which to order specialties such as tacos, enchiladas, tortas, fish dishes, rotisserie chicken, and aguas frescas. A…
The noise level’s high, the Mexican food tops at Avila’s.
Time and again, we find immense comfort at this mainstay in the Near Southside’s Fairmount district. Fresh simplicity emanates from the made-to-order, chunky guacamole, served in a small molcajete, from which we spoon portions into warm, supple corn tortillas, along with fiery pico de gallo. A deep bowl of rust-hued…
Warm weather and longer days make this open-air cantina the place to be. Two levels of outdoor patio dining offer sunset vistas (upper) or hacienda-style seating (lower) for enjoying music (live or deejayed) and great eats. An easy drive from downtown, this hot spot focuses on fresh fare like spicy…
Serving inspired Mexican coastal cuisine, Caracol is a sparkling star in chef Hugo Ortega’s magnificent lineup.
The “Tex” never married up with the “Mex” here, where the food is as deeply interior Mexican as one will find anywhere in San Antonio. We have sampled the breakfasts (well, late breakfasts, for they open at ten), such as Mexican eggs with serrano peppers and tomatoes or (our favorite)…
St. Mary’s Strip (historically a hip late-night destination) is inching toward a revival, and Chisme, with its big signs, concrete icehouse feel, and cool vibe, falls right into place. Snazzy cocktails and Mexican bar food reign, with starters like big, fresh bowls of guac, tangy jicama, and…
Lovingly known as DJ’s, this little cantina stands out among Tyler’s ubiquitous Tex-Mex spots (mainly because the fare is the latter—no “Texican” here). It’s not the place to go when seeking a dark, quiet corner; the decor is fiesta-esque, and one is sure to know at least two other patrons…
An interior that sparkles with cool blue tiles makes a pleasant space to sample entrées like Oaxacan pan-seared scallops, top-hatted with dabs of kicky chapulín salsa, alongside rice generously studded with chunks of fresh lobster. Or desserts like tres leches napolitano, an airy three-tiered wonder of moist cake, both chocolate…