New American

Aviary

Nov 27, 2017 By Texas Monthly

You could eat like a bird here, but you won't want to.

Biga on the Banks

Jun 27, 2017 By Texas Monthly

Big celebrations, buzzy business dinners, romantic trysts—Biga brings the glamour and a menu to match (all the better if you can get a perch on the balcony over the river). Our fave rave this visit: wild game packets on radicchio and Bibb, chicken-fried oysters on beet “noodles,” and an…
Bliss

Mar 1, 2017 By Texas Monthly

Follow the starlight to Bliss, for celebratory dining just south of downtown.

Boiler House

Nov 17, 2015 By Texas Monthly

The extensive array of restaurants at Pearl Brewery seems to touch every culinary base, particularly the Boiler House’s eclectic mélange of Texan dishes. Where else in town can you get Dr Pepper tomatillo hog jowls? Or bison tartare? But we were more conservative on this visit and went for an…

Border Foundry

Oct 4, 2015 By Texas Monthly

Three’s the charm here with an inviting ambience, a seasonal Texas menu, and a family legacy of great cooking. Rustic brick walls bracket a transparent wine wall while large-scale heirlooms whisper of a fascinating past. The menu is obsessively curated and consistently impresses. Our go-to seared tuna perches atop compressed…

Cafe J

Feb 16, 2018 By Texas Monthly

This cozy hideaway offers varied selections for lunch and dinner and a brunch menu that will dress up any Sunday morning.

Cafe Josie

Sep 27, 2016 By Texas Monthly

Imagine: A tasting menu without pretense, pressure, or pocket-picking. For $40, you buy the Experience, an eat-what-you-want selection drawn from some twenty small courses. (Desserts, larger, are an additional $9 each.) You can share or not; our group of three not-ravenous diners was perfectly satisfied after five protein courses and…

Café no Sé

Dec 16, 2015 By Texas Monthly

This South Congress Hotel restaurant is already a must. We settled into a street-side window seat in the country-chic dining room and devoured a plate of creamy hummus served with lightly pickled vegetables and warm laffa (think naan). Never had salad been a guilty pleasure until we savored every bite…

Trending

  1. Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Strategy Isn’t Changing

    March 10, 2018 By Dan Solomon

  2. Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Writing, President Trump, and Quitting Twitter For Good

    March 11, 2018 By Doyin Oyeniyi

  3. ‘Support The Girls’ is Ultimately a Film About Caring

    March 11, 2018 By Dan Solomon

Latest

Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Writing, President Trump, and Quitting Twitter For Good

By Doyin Oyeniyi

‘Support The Girls’ is Ultimately a Film About Caring

By Dan Solomon

Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Strategy Isn’t Changing

By Dan Solomon

Lawrence Wright Talks About a Purple Texas and Matthew McConaughey’s Bongos

By Emily McCullar

SXSW’s Opening Night Film ‘A Quiet Place’ Is Smart—and Scary as Hell

By Dan Solomon

Scenes From the Texas Film Awards

By Eric Benson

Bernie Sanders Discussed DACA, Houston Congressional Candidate Laura Moser, and 2020 at SXSW

By Dan Solomon

Hog Head Cheese at Patillo’s Bar-B-Q

By Daniel Vaughn

Talk Like a Texan: To Chunk, or to Chuck?

By John Nova Lomax

Meet the 26-Year-Old LBJ Enthusiast Who Had Her Bachelorette Party at His Presidential Library

By dan solomon

The ‘National Podcast of Texas,’ Episode 10

By Monte Williams

Why Did Brooklyn Barbecue Take Over the Internet for a Day?

By Daniel Vaughn

Texas Monthly