Claire Smith's redo of Shade gives the Heights a new rising star.
New American
You could eat like a bird here, but you won't want to.
Barley Swine’s menu is as sophisticated as the decor is faux rustic.
Big celebrations, buzzy business dinners, romantic trysts—Biga brings the glamour and a menu to match (all the better if you can get a perch on the balcony over the river). Our fave rave this visit: wild game packets on radicchio and Bibb, chicken-fried oysters on beet “noodles,” and an…
Follow the starlight to Bliss, for celebratory dining just south of downtown.
The extensive array of restaurants at Pearl Brewery seems to touch every culinary base, particularly the Boiler House’s eclectic mélange of Texan dishes. Where else in town can you get Dr Pepper tomatillo hog jowls? Or bison tartare? But we were more conservative on this visit and went for an…
Three’s the charm here with an inviting ambience, a seasonal Texas menu, and a family legacy of great cooking. Rustic brick walls bracket a transparent wine wall while large-scale heirlooms whisper of a fascinating past. The menu is obsessively curated and consistently impresses. Our go-to seared tuna perches atop compressed…
This cozy hideaway offers varied selections for lunch and dinner and a brunch menu that will dress up any Sunday morning.
Imagine: A tasting menu without pretense, pressure, or pocket-picking. For $40, you buy the Experience, an eat-what-you-want selection drawn from some twenty small courses. (Desserts, larger, are an additional $9 each.) You can share or not; our group of three not-ravenous diners was perfectly satisfied after five protein courses and…
This South Congress Hotel restaurant is already a must. We settled into a street-side window seat in the country-chic dining room and devoured a plate of creamy hummus served with lightly pickled vegetables and warm laffa (think naan). Never had salad been a guilty pleasure until we savored every bite…