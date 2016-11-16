Sometimes you just need a pizza. In Corpus, your best bet comes courtesy of Authentic New York Pizza, owned by Brooklyn transplant Alan Kruger. This bustling, no-frills joint offers all the expected toppings, plus others that range from good to weird, like barbecued brisket and penne pasta. The house-made sauce…
Pizza
Neighborhood barbarians toss good pizzas, salads, and cocktails.
A hole-in-the-wall serving authentic New York–style pizza.
Boasting more than 200 combinations of toppings, Brick Fire lets you build the pizza of your dreams.
Newly fashionable NoBu scored the second location of this East Austin favorite; the cinder block and concrete space is almost stark, the decor limited to stacks of cardboard pizza boxes, orderly rows of wine bottles and glasses, and simple wood tables packed with your fellow diners (many of them pint-size).
Grab a bottle (or two) at nearby Wine Attitude, then make your way to Café Italia, where delicious sourdough-crusted pizzas await. Start with the seasonal wood-roasted vegetables (grown locally, of course); the fennel and eggplant are especially good. Then try the Bianco, a white pizza that boasts mozzarella, ricotta, Parmigiano…
All the rage in Dallas, this hip pizzeria just slid into the St. Philip spot in South Austin. The staff is friendly and happy to explain the Cane Rosso way, which is Neapolitan-style thin crust with fresh ingredients. However, the crust was not just soft, it was doughy—i.e., not cooked…
Brunch on the tree-shaded patio is inviting; the indoor space can be cacophonous at this popular, family-friendly White Rock location. Sip on a mimosa and enjoy a breakfast panino or perhaps an individual iron skillet filled with eggs, Swiss chard, kale, mushrooms, and other goodies. Dessert pizzas are worth…
Since its opening nearly five years ago, Capital Pizza has become a staple of the Tech community, providing more than one hundred craft beers and the sort of pizza we love to eat: hand-crafted crusts, flavorful sauces, and a mix of traditional and creative toppings. Our favorite pie is the…
The shipping container that houses this pizza place can get a little cramped, but it’s fun to watch the kitchen crew pop those little pies into the big shiny oven. The patio offers a bit more elbow room to maneuver those yummy slices, whether they be one of the house…