Feb 16, 2018 By Texas Monthly

Elevated renditions of Southern cooking soothe the soul.
Jul 30, 2017 By Texas Monthly

When in need of a Southern-food fix, this West 5th Street spot will suffice. But there are a few dos and don’ts when dining here. Do absolutely order biscuits upon arrival. Warm and fluffy, they are wonderful with whipped butter flavored with Steen cane syrup and blackberry preserves. Do try…

Nov 17, 2016 By Texas Monthly

Since the expansion of this three-level Southern eatery in the Heights, the new first-floor taproom and the shaded terrace are the two biggest draws. On the new seasonal menu, find ambitious choices like quail stuffed with andouille sausage and cornbread and roasted in hay. Our appetizers pleased, both the deep-fried…

Jun 8, 2016 By Texas Monthly

We’d be hard pressed to find a more Southern name, and the food follows suit here (as does the atmosphere, with a long veranda-like room, black-and-white-tiled floors, and lots of sunlight streaming through the windows). If you ever played tea party with a child, you’ll immediately identify with the small…

Jun 23, 2017 By Texas Monthly

It’s official. Casa Linda hit the culinary jackpot with the addition of this strip-mall hole-in-the-wall. The incredibly cool West Texas–inspired decor features a great mural of Marfa by artist Rainer Judd. And the food is no slouch either. Possibly one of the best burgers in town, this beauty is a…

Dec 9, 2015 By Texas Monthly

When in Rome, do as the Romans do. When in deep East Texas, order the chicken-fried steak (and mashed potatoes with buttery cream gravy, green beans seasoned with bacon, and a corn muffin to boot). We were full of the good spirits that come naturally from Southern comforts, and yet…

Dec 10, 2015 By Texas Monthly

A long mirror in this open, airy spot is painted with the declaration “Bacon, butter, and booze make everything better,” and nearly every menu item has one of the three in it. This new production from Blythe Beck and Casie Caldwell may not be for the faint of heart, but…

Dec 6, 2016 By Texas Monthly

If you take your fried chicken seriously, then batter up! At Republic it’s the signature dish. This vintage home in Old Town is the perfect setting for a home-style feast that includes a heaping platter of tender, crispy fried chicken with house-made sides of creamed corn, mac and cheese, fresh…

