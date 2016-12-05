We walked in with a preconceived notion of what the interiors of most Tex-Mex restaurants look like. What a pleasant surprise was this large room, with its sophisticated art and subdued colors. For an appetizer, we landed on the Mini Changas, four small shredded-beef chimichangas with queso; we were a…
Tex-Mex
The staff is indeed welcoming at this staple of the Fort’s restaurants, but on our last visit we had a weird experience with the aptly named Austin Plate. We began drooling when we spied a chile relleno, large, golden, and inviting, and a chalupa—a tad small, though brimming with seasoned…
There are many Mexican choices in the area, but this is the place we keep coming back to. It certainly isn’t the plain decor or springy-bottom booths. It’s the queso and guacamole that taste like they were just made, and the tried-and-true Tex-Mex staples like tacos and enchiladas. Every now…
A high-energy Tex-Mex spot from the Social House folks.
With their newest location, the Laurenzo family comes full circle, returning to the East End, next door to the original Ninfa’s. The solid Tex-Mex menu and cantina interiors are the same, as are the potent margaritas and addictive green sauce—we’ve made many a meal out of just that—but the nostalgia…
What to do when everything looks so good? Our solution is to order an appetizer platter, which gave smaller tastes of everything we happen to like: cheese quesadillas studded with colorful peppers, beef and chicken nachos with yellow cheese on crisp chips, a mini brisket chimichanga, and two small crunchy…
Herradurras stands out in an area lousy with Tex-Mex restaurants.
Since La Playa calls their McAllen outpost a “Fajita Grill,” that’s just what we turned to on a menu packed with Tex-Mex favorites. Our ears perked up when we heard our lunch come sizzling toward us, and our eyes got their fill of seared beef over grilled peppers and onions…
With lots of big tables for families and various other crews, this is a great, down-to-earth place, often crowded with folks who seem to know the menu by heart. We ordered the special, a grilled-chicken sandwich with Monterey Jack cheese and roasted green chiles; the slight sweetness of the bun…
Walking into this old house painted in hues of orange, red, and purple just lifts our spirits. Beginning with an order of creamy queso, we went on to order the legendary beef chiles rellenos, a delectable mix of meat, potatoes, almonds, and raisins stuffed into gargantuan peppers—all we left on…