Lesser-known dishes from Thailand's Isan region have earned this restaurant a cult following.
Thai
Bangkok by way of Corpus Christi, in a modern space.
Reliable Thai and sushi rolls near Times Square Cinema.
Disguised as a run-of-the-mill Asian restaurant, Kluay Kluay is case in point that looks can be deceiving. Hidden in the back of a pleasant yet unremarkable shopping center are chefs who are producing quite remarkable Thai cuisine. It’s the kind of food where you not only conjure up enough self-discipline…
We have been in love with chef-owners Will and Pat Ruegg’s Lil Thai House for some time now, thanks to its consistently high-quality traditional dishes. Shrimp spring rolls are well appointed with Thai herbs and spices, carrots, vermicelli, and bean sprouts; a peanut stir fry with beef is loaded with…
Mike Tran's curry house has reopened with a new Thai focus.
Oie’s Spicy Thai recently returned from a hiatus, and though in a bit of disarray, it still manages to live up to its name, serving the spiciest Thai cuisine in the Permian Basin. If you like noodles, don’t pass up the pad see ew, a dish that combines heat and…
The colorful interior nicely offsets the beautiful plating of the food. Our delicate taste buds, traumatized from a previous visit, steered us away from the starred menu items (read “spicy”) toward fresh spring rolls packed full of shrimp and mango and an entrée of chicken curry with multihued bell peppers…
As we know, street food is all the rage, whether Indian, Thai, Chinese, Lebanese, Latin, Hawaiian—you name it, and Houston has it. The aptly named Rim (which means “roadside”) makes a credible new entry on the Thai scene with some laudable dishes served in a colorful, casual setting.
Fresh orchids, authentic garb worn by servers, dark woods, and colorful art depicting pastoral river scenes—it all seems a bit like a set for The King and I. Six tulip dumplings (they did look a bit like emerging blooms) plump with pork, shrimp, and water chestnuts were a delicious appetizer.