Thai

Bambu

Feb 2, 2018 By Texas Monthly

Lesser-known dishes from Thailand's Isan region have earned this restaurant a cult following.

Kluay Kluay

Apr 21, 2016 By Texas Monthly

Disguised as a run-of-the-mill Asian restaurant, Kluay Kluay is case in point that looks can be deceiving. Hidden in the back of a pleasant yet unremarkable shopping center are chefs who are producing quite remarkable Thai cuisine. It’s the kind of food where you not only conjure up enough self-discipline…

Lil Thai House

Jun 7, 2016 By Texas Monthly

We have been in love with chef-owners Will and Pat Ruegg’s Lil Thai House for some time now, thanks to its consistently high-quality traditional dishes. Shrimp spring rolls are well appointed with Thai herbs and spices, carrots, vermicelli, and bean sprouts; a peanut stir fry with beef is loaded with…

Oie’s Spicy Thai

Nov 18, 2015 By Texas Monthly

Oie’s Spicy Thai recently returned from a hiatus, and though in a bit of disarray, it still manages to live up to its name, serving the spiciest Thai cuisine in the Permian Basin. If you like noodles, don’t pass up the pad see ew, a dish that combines heat and…

Pakpao

Nov 16, 2016 By Texas Monthly

The colorful interior nicely offsets the beautiful plating of the food. Our delicate taste buds, traumatized from a previous visit, steered us away from the starred menu items (read “spicy”) toward fresh spring rolls packed full of shrimp and mango and an entrée of chicken curry with multihued bell peppers…

Rim Tanon

Jun 23, 2017 By Texas Monthly

As we know, street food is all the rage, whether Indian, Thai, Chinese, Lebanese, Latin, Hawaiian—you name it, and Houston has it. The aptly named Rim (which means “roadside”) makes a credible new entry on the Thai scene with some laudable dishes served in a colorful, casual setting.

Royal Thai

May 7, 2016 By Texas Monthly

Fresh orchids, authentic garb worn by servers, dark woods, and colorful art depicting pastoral river scenes—it all seems a bit like a set for The King and I. Six tulip dumplings (they did look a bit like emerging blooms) plump with pork, shrimp, and water chestnuts were a delicious appetizer.

