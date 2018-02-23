Beer, wine & sake
Uchi

Oct 17, 2017 By Texas Monthly

Jaw-droppingly inventive Japanese fusion served in a dark and homey place.
Uchi

Jul 30, 2017 By Texas Monthly

Nothing beats sitting at the sushi bar at this iconic Austin spot, especially when you meet newcomers experiencing it for the first time. We started with fish fresh from the Tsukiji fish market, including sweet and mild ocean trout with lemon zest and Maldon salt and tender amberjack with a…

Goung Zhou Asian Bistro

Dec 5, 2016 By Texas Monthly

It had been far too long since our last visit to our favorite East Texas sushi spot, and we found it as good as ever. Four of us sampled an assortment of treats, from spicy tuna rolls and beef tenderloin skewers to crab cakes and pot stickers, all accompanied by…
Uchiko

Jul 25, 2016 By Texas Monthly

Having ordered fish dozens of times here, we went landlubber at one of the most creative sushi restaurants in the city. Bottom line: not the best idea we’ve ever had. True, we started well with golden beets on honey-drizzled skyr, thick Icelandic-style yogurt. Kinoko nabe, a mushroom hot pot, afloat…

Sushi House

Apr 5, 2016 By Texas Monthly

This new shopping center spot boasts a calm (no blasting TVs) but energetic atmosphere. Enjoy a complimentary bowl of miso soup while you peruse a large menu of sashimi, dumplings, grilled items, and rolls (we loved the Dragon). A nice selection of sakes makes pairing a cinch.

Fukumoto

Nov 16, 2015 By Texas Monthly

It’s hard to remember the days when Musashino was the premier, albeit almost only, sushi spot in town. It’s where Tyson Cole (who went on to found the Uchi empire) and Kazu Fukumoto learned to slice fish, and now Fukumoto has his own spot. As you’re heralded by greetings, you’ll…

