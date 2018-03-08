Welcome to chunking territory.
Being Texan
The “ridiculous scroll” didn’t top the structure until after the Battle of the Alamo.
An El Paso man thinks he's got a good candidate for Texas History Month. Is he right? Yes, but . . .
A pronunciation investigation involving two Bowie men known for living large.
One of the last markers of the Houstonian dialect dates back to the Southern Pacific Railroad.
A New Braunfels man thinks that Texas's oldest dance hall deserves a little more respect.
A Wichita Man is Curious About Our Occasional Habit of Jumping a Highway Ditch.
It's better than good—at least if you're talking about cotton quality.
In the midst of a cold, wet winter, an Abilene woman longs for the dog days of August.
Prepositionally, you can go over or out to Abilene—depending on where you're coming from.