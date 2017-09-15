Facebook > Email > More Pinterest Print Twitter Play
Energy

Electric Vehicles Have an Energy Problem—Hydrogen May Be the Answer

Unlike electric cars, which take can take hours to fully charge, refueling a hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle takes about as much time as it does to gas up your car.

By

Illustration by Jenn Hair

To grasp the magnitude of the problem facing electric vehicles, we should consider what it would take to power a world full of them. Let’s start with your local corner store fueling station.

The gas station that you visit routinely has underground fuel tanks with enormous gasoline fuel capacity, typically 10,000 to 20,000 gallons. This equates to an electrical energy capacity of 500 megawatt-hours. By comparison, Tesla’s Mira Loma 80 megawatt-hour battery energy station in California, the largest such installation in the United States, sits on 1.5 acres. To match the energy storage capacity of gasoline fueling stations with batteries would require a 10-acre battery farm. In other words, gasoline allows us to put a lot of energy in a small space.

The hope for electric vehicles is that we don’t have to store all the electricity at your local fueling station. We can simply pull the required power from the grid. But can we? Yes and no.

It seems simple enough with direct-current (DC) fast chargers, which connect to the grid, but to match the equivalent energy transfer rate of a gasoline fuel pump, an electric car charger would need to deliver multi-megawatt levels of power. Considering that the fastest level 3 chargers are rated at 0.1 megawatt, there is a massive energy transfer advantage for gasoline fuel pumps.

Most electric vehicle proponents assume the wide-scale adoption of electric vehicles would likely come with a change in consumer behavior. But are consumers willing to make those changes?

Not all automakers believe they are. Instead of placing bets on batteries alone, several large automakers are going all-in on hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles. Fuel-cell vehicles leverage all the advances of batteries and electric motors in recent years and are, at their heart, battery-powered electric vehicles themselves. However, they can store considerably more energy in the vehicle via hydrogen, and the energy can be transferred to the vehicle in the amount of time we are used to spending at gas stations.

By storing energy in the form of hydrogen gas, the fuel cell vehicle has a range and refueling time on a par with gasoline automobiles, resulting in little change to the consumer mindset, behavior, or convenience factor.

Proponents on the side of battery-only electric vehicles argue that charging your car at home is more convenient. I am inclined to side with them, but it still takes several hours, which, no matter the location, is not all that convenient.

Battery-only electric vehicle proponents also cite the high costs of fuel cells and fueling stations as a barrier. To be fair, an electric vehicle recharging “substation” with the same charging capacity and rates would not be cheap either, and as with batteries and electric vehicles during the past five years, we know the cost of advanced technologies will fall over time as demand increases.

So, in the battle between battery-only and fuel-cell electric vehicles, we are comparing two technologies with different hurdles. For fuel cells, it comes down to cost, as the technology is fully capable of replacing your gas-guzzling car or truck today. While in the case of electric vehicles, we are still searching for a better battery.

Globally, during the past decade, there has been significant investment to improve performance and reduce the cost of batteries. At the 2017 meeting of the World Economic Forum, thirteen companies including automakers Toyota, Honda, BMW, Daimler, and Hyundai, as well as oil companies Shell and Total, promised to invest about $1.5 billion per year to help drive down the cost of hydrogen.

Texas’s natural resources make it a natural fit for hydrogen energy and vehicles. Our natural gas resources are an economical feedstock for hydrogen production. Curtailed wind power in West Texas could power the production of hydrogen for use in vehicles and other applications. And miles of hydrogen pipeline already exist along the Texas coast, which would ease distribution.

Under President George W. Bush, a strong push was made in hydrogen fuel-cell technology research and development. With President Barack Obama, the focus shifted to batteries for electric vehicles. Moving forward, we have the opportunity to build on nearly twenty years of research. California is taking the lead, with investments in dozens of hydrogen fueling stations, but California will only serve as a test bed. To move the needle and make fuel cell electric vehicles truly viable, other states and the federal government must buy in as well.

Michael Lewis is the program manager for fuel-cell vehicle research in the Center for Electromechanics in the Cockrell School of Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin.

Tags: Energy, electric cars, fuel cells

  • HyGen Industries

    Great article, Michael. Not enough reporters are focusing on this issue.

    • Michael O’Neal

      Looked at your website which does not explain how you overcome the large amount of electricity it takes to convert water to hydrogen. I could charge a Tesla base model 5 times it would take to fill a Toyota Mirai using a typical commercially avaliable electrolyers. To produce that much clean energy at scale would require more than 10 acres of solar panels! I guess Texas has a lot of wide open spaces to do that but otherwise a miss leading and flawed article.

      • webbjo

        I disagree, the infrastructure to charge electric vehicles doesn’t exist – the presence of 110V plug belies the amount of copper needed to charge a large amount of BEVs in a given area… …plus time matters, heavy batteries are inefficient to lug around and ultimately, still made of mined materials… …but yes, they are very *clean* mines.

      • Rurik

        Efficiency diff is not 5x, rather 2-3x. And hydrogen can be stored over entire seasons.

  • Dylan Lucas

    While the points are valid the skew is strong. Talk instead about real energy not total energy because of what is lost to the efficiencies of roundtrip usage. For example a gasoline mile is not equivelent to a hydrogen mile is not equivelent to an all electric mile.

  • John Mith

    The meat of this article came down to the following “Texas’s natural resources make it a natural fit for hydrogen energy and vehicles”. Got it, let’s promote Texas.

    Hydrogen is dead in the water, especially in Texas. Why? Firstly, Texas is not an island. You need an infrastructure that supports everywhere you can drive. The US has 120,000 fueling stations. The cost of 120,000 hydrogen stations would be a 1/3 of a Trillion dollars. Why is this not so much of an issue w/ EV’s? Because they cost $150,000 to install, not $3,000,000. Secondly, if you go to your parents house, you can just hook in with an extension over night. You can’t do that with Hydrogen.

    Further, everyone with an EV has a home charging fuel station always available (or they wouldn’t buy an EV). FCV’s in California have 40 fueling stations for all of California. People aren’t going to purchase an FCV if they need to drive 20 minutes every other week. Then when you sell, you can only sell to those exact families within 2 miles of FCV fueling station. Good luck w/ that.

    Hydrogen won’t be any competition for EV’s whatsoever. It will never happen. However, they could do good with trucking. Put 8 -12 FCV fuel stations on the highways, and trucks w/ 1400 mile range can easily find their way to the next station. Hydrogen is also good for 24/7 inside operations, like warehouses.

    However, the cast has been set. The party is over for Hydrogen. They will be remembered as the Betamax of auto technologies.

    • Sky Mirror

      #1. I live in an apartment and often need to park 50-100 yards away from my second floor apartment, so home charging is not an option. Sure, my apartment complex could install a charging station (doubtful) but it is hard enough to find an empty washing machine, let alone a charging station when most residents get home from work at about the same time.

      #2 I can’t “just charge at my parents’ house” since my surviving parent lives in an assisted living facility in Georgetown. I live in Arlington. Could I make the 360 mile round trip to visit on the weekends in a battery car? Not unless a breakthrough occurs to extend the range.

      This is Texas and it tends to be a long way from here to there wherever we are. If I have to stop every 250 miles to find a vacant charging port and wait a couple of hours for a charge, I will probably become an Amtrak “frequent flyer”

      When we talk about the energy required to generate hydrogen, we are not talking about burning fossil fuels. We are talking about solar and/or wind energy.

      • Clay Suddath

        Exactly. I would even take it a step further; we are not talking about burning fossil fuels. We are talking about USING WHAT WOULD OTHERWISE SIMPLY BE WASTED solar and/or wind energy.

    • webbjo

      Specious reasoning must be debunked, especially when it is uninformed. There is space for both, BEV enthusiast must stop this ridiculous war on hydrogen.
      #1 There are numerous studies suggesting we’ve overbuilt gas station infrastructure.
      #2 If there is ROI to be had from selling hydrogen, Cap-Ex does not matter.
      #3 Just because there’s a 110V plug six feet from you does not mean the grid can support everyone owning a BEV, let alone the inefficiencies of a low-power grid. Overhauling grid infrastructure to support BEV penetration greater than 10% is seldom discussed, but it will be massive. See Sky Mirror’s response RE multi-family dwellings, offices, etc where there’s density. Your utility company will be happy to charge you for the overhaul of your electric provision.
      #4 Cars are dumb but trucks make sense? I think there should be some patience rather than outright dismissal on a technology that has come a long way…

      • John Mith

        #1 Yes. However, ‘Overbuilt’ might not be the ‘best’ term. The UK has far less per capita (the Government mandated less as I recall). However a) whether you need 120,000 or 40,000, that is still 40,000 x $3,000,000. It is the beta-max of ideas. b) FCV’s must be BETTER than both BEVs and ICE. It is neither.

        #3. I’ve read studies that says the grid is not imperiled. I’ve read articles that said it will be if we don’t beef it up. Bottom line, we will beef it up.

        #4. The technology has come a long way. However, there is no pathway to success except for long-haul trucking and indoor machines (factories). It is easier to build cheap charging stations on roads for apartment dwellers, than massively expensive Hydrogen Fueling stations in the inner-city. It will always loose to BEV’s; and when that rule doesn’t hold true, it will loose to hybrids.

        • webbjo

          John, it’s likely that I’m a poor communicator, but the issue I cite with the grid is that electric provision to different ‘parts of town’ as it were, is limited by design. If you add a lot of load, particularly at night when transformers are designed to cool, it becomes problematic – if not outright limited, which is my point. Just because there are outlets nearby doesn’t mean the infrastructure they are connected to can support two dozen cars. Also – my point about ROI, if a station can generate a profit, an investor does not care what the Cap-Ex is, this is why multi-billion dollar projects exist. If you can generate a profit with a rapid chargers, I’m sure those will proliferate, as well, but capital expense is a component of ROI, not the deciding factor… …and as I recall, Beta had superior resolution to VHS 😉

          • John Mith

            Correct, Capex is not an issue as long as they make a profit. However, there are 40 FCV stations in CA that will never turn a profit. Why, there is no reason for them to take marketshare. They are not faster, more convenient, cheaper to buy, fill-up or maintain, nor can one drive them outside of CA. So, unfortunately, while the technology is good, there is no advantage that will more appealing over ICE or BEV, and that is getting exponentially worse each day. FCVs fueling will never become profitable and this will never expand. Like Betamax, good technology isn’t always relevant.

    • midnight poops

      hi john,
      what IF we could set up the hydrogen infrastructure. forget about the cost and the amount of work involved. which technology would be better for the next say 100 years?
      eric

      • John Mith

        This is a hypothetical. My argument is based on my belief that it can never happen. No one will fund 1/4 of a Trillion dollars; and there is not a business case that allows for incremental growth. Stations must be profitable for growth, profit can only occur people purchase at at scale, and that won’t happen without infrastructure. Best case… truckers with 1200 mile ranges.

        However, I do not see any benefit from Hydrogen were their an infrastructure in place. Why would anyone ‘want’ to fill up? They can simply go home instead. What is the benefit? Is it cheaper than electricity, no. Are the cars easier to maintain than EV’s, no. Are they faster, no.

        The only benefit is travelling long distances and the associated wait. However, this is but a small fraction, and even then waiting times are coming down (there is 5 minute recharges in prototype).

        The only advantage would be possibly Truckers.

        • Clay Suddath

          Sir,

          As you said, your “argument is based on your BELIEF that it can never happen…”

          Now, you can keep BELIEVING, or you can trust SCIENCE, if you dare read:

          http://www.facebook.com/cH2ange/?hc_ref=ARTJ8DeqvMmnZxoqHub9KhGtq6AvQx-R9xKlTGO9IBlHqJzmqADa4RlH5PRvGNcJr_0&fref=nf

          Historically, BELIEFS were quite prevalent in the Dark Ages. It is SCIENCE that brought us into modern times.

          • John Mith

            I went to the FB page. Worthless. It is a cheer leader page put out by FCV advocates.

            I have studied FCV’s and I am also an economist. They have no chance.

            FCV’s must be better than alternatives, or no one will purchase them. Period. They are not. They cost more to purchase, fuel, and maintain. Nor are they faster. In a Capitalistic world, people do not purchase items for the ‘common good’. Therefore, there would need to be massive rebates. However, there is no incentive for Governments to push FCV’s, when EV’s are better now, available, and don’t require 1/4 of a trillion dollar infrastructure in the US alone.

            FCV’s are the betamax of car technologies.

            You will see it happen, and you will gradually accept the fate. FCV’s may make inroads with long haul truckers, and indoor factories that run 24×7, etc. They may also be successful on islands like Japan and England. However, that is it. They lost already.

          • Clay Suddath

            You should tell the folks at http://www.hydrogencouncil.com

            I’m sure you could save them a lot of effort.

          • John Mith

            Btw, that whole crap about beliefs vs science… Science has nothing to do with it. No person can prove or disprove via science FCV’s viability, God existence, or whether Houston will win the World Series.

            Nor can you provide a reasonable pathway to success for FCV’s. Even Toyota agrees with Elon Musk/Tesla:

            “Elon Musk is right – it’s better to charge the electric car directly by plugging in,” Toyota Mirai chief engineer Yoshikazu Tanaka recently told Reuters. The company apparently believes Musk was only partially correct in dismissing FCVs, however. Believing some customers will prefer the comparatively quick refill time, the automaker still sees a niche for hydrogen alongside pure battery-powered systems.

            So like I said (and what Toyota says), there will be niche markets, but in most cases EV’s are the clear winner.

    • Clay Suddath

      Wrong. The party is only beginning.

      First, Lest we forget, most people live in big cities where very few have rooftops with the necessary PV panels for refueling. In short, as mentioned in paragraph 2 above, “To match the energy storage capacity of gasoline fueling stations with batteries would require a 10-acre battery farm. In other words, gasoline allows us to put a lot of energy in a small space.” The mathematics of recharging EVs are, quite frankly, dismal. Which does not keep you from jumping into one today to go for a spin. So, close your eyes and have fun!

      Second, the entire world will soon be admiring the incredible showcase that hydrogen will soon have offer to especially in, that’s right, in Texas. Why? H2 has been used for a century in refineries whose mastery of the technology is undisputable. Air Liquide is a huge provider, has a tremendous presence in Texas and a leading seat on the newly found Hydrogen Council. this latter’s members have a market cap of over $1.3 TRILLION. Even Electricité de France has some major interests in Texas, which has some of the best wind resources anywhere. Meanwhile, Bloom Energy is quietly building its network right through coal country. So it would be foolish to say that there isn’t a capillary acquisition of the energy market by H2 players.

      Tremendous progress is currently being made with captive fleets running on H2. Consumer use will follow from that. Slowly, efficiently, economically.

      Japan, Korea and Germany are already tooling up for the H2 transformation, with several European countries following.

      Your analysis lacks any mention of the synergies of power-to-gas that EVs come nowhere near being able to emulate. That is where the numbers will make sense to educated players who have already begun to make some very serious commitments to H2 that are incomprehensible for the EV libertarians who simply want to click&drive.

      Hope to see you at the party: the first of many will be held at the Tokyo JO in 2020, followed by the Paris JO in 2024. They’re going to be huge. The whole world is coming…to make it great again.

  • Tommolog

    “Instead of placing bets on batteries alone, several large automakers are going all-in on hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.” That’s simply not correct. Toyota was the strongest supporter for H2 but even they admitted recently that they need to begin making electrics.

    Hydrogen will never be as efficient as simple battery electric cars. It’s poor carrier of energy, it takes a LOT of energy to make it, compress it, transport it and pump it. Let alone the millions it costs for every refueling station. Electricity is already ubiquitous, and recharging times are going to be close to refueling H2 within a couple years as ultra high speed charging infrastructure is deployed. H2 may have some use for long haul vehicles, like trucks, but it’s an absolute dead end for personal transport. Which is why virtually every major OEM has abandoned H2 and is focusing solely on electrics.

    Here’s a pretty good recent article on the folly of H2: http://energypost.eu/hydrogen-fuel-cell-cars-competitive-hydrogen-fuel-cell-expert/

    • webbjo

      It’s a highly biased post that tends to ignore the inefficiencies of a million people driving a million miles with a thousand pounds of batteries, which could also be considered “inefficient”. Fuel cells are a viable long-term renewable energy solution, end of story. Hydrogen is can be used symbiotically with other renewables and will become a useful tool in the energy mix. It’s absurd that so much pseudo-science effort is spent on trying to deny the world another a useful, renewable technology. Efficiencies improve every year, the technology gets better and not everyone involved is a gas company conspiracist.

      • Tommolog

        This offers a good description of how inefficient H2 is compared to simply battery electrics:
        https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/73a3dd4c18531e52b4320a26b111614fcd8d4db2fd836cf678a210af1d1a743a.jpg

        • webbjo

          Always fun seeing this graphic again and again; it’s still highly biased and incomplete picture of “efficiency”. 1) where’s the loss for lugging around the batteries calculated, 2) the energy required to mine the materials and make them (1,000 pounds in a model S) and the wait-around-time for batteries to charge, the energy and materials that will go into doubling the size of the grid… My core point is not to disparage batteries – batteries are GREAT – they’re awesome, amazing and very useful – at modest scale. My point is that H2 has a place in energy provision and it’s absurd to deliberate try to deceive people. Mark my words – if we become a “battery only” vehicle world, we will have created our next environmental problem.

          • AndyinHawick

            We need to reduce the distance that we drive, particularly as sole occupant in private vehicles. We need to make public transport and shared vehicles more attractive, affordable and available.

            The grid can easily supply the energy needed to power BEVs for everyone’s current journeys; is not like everyone would need a full charge every night. The calculations have been done and it is easily achievable in most places without any network upgrades and in a few pinch points with modest upgrades.

            My BEV consumes 210Wh per mile. That includes the ‘inefficiencies’ of dragging around a 33kWh battery.

          • Clay Suddath

            “The calculations have been done…” By whom? Elon Musk? “…and it is easily achievable in most places without any network upgrades and in a few pinch points with modest upgrades.

            Here are some people who don’t quite agree. With some very plausible figures that are enough to give you goosebumps:

            http://www.facebook.com/cH2ange/?hc_ref=ARTJ8DeqvMmnZxoqHub9KhGtq6AvQx-R9xKlTGO9IBlHqJzmqADa4RlH5PRvGNcJr_0&fref=nf

          • AndyinHawick

            The calculations have been done by the electricity networks and similar calculations by folk like Zero Carbon Britain (http://zerocarbonbritain.org).

            To run the top-level calculations yourself, dig out the national average car mileage, multiply it by the number of cars, divide by a reasonable milage per kWh (say, 4 or 5). That gives you the total number of GWhpa needed. Divide by days in year and number of households to give average kWh per day needed per household to provide the necessary charge. You can further divide this by the hours of night that will typically be used to charge vehicles to give you an average kW load per household. You will find it to be less than the ½ kW per dwelling that DNOs use as a rule-of-thumb for sizing their networks.

            As for linking to the Facebook page of a special-interest group…

          • Clay Suddath

            Oh… you mean the electricity networks aren’t special interest groups…?

    • Clay Suddath

      All of that would be true IF: 100% of every watt of electricity produced was used.
      This is clearly not the case. The unused electricity produced is the basis of H2’s efficiency and the albatross around the necks of EVs.

      Were this false, there would be no efforts to pursue H2.

      For the time being, thousands of people with capital and scientific resources of over €1tn are actively pursuing H2.

      Either they’re all idiots or…

  • George Kafantaris

    Let us assume for a moment that half the cars on the road are battery cars needing to be charged from the grid. Except that there is no such grid that can charge these many cars before blowing transformers left and right. But hydrogen cars — like gasoline cars — store their energy in the fuel molecules themselves and do not need to transfer huge amounts of raw power over wires. This is what makes hydrogen the sensible choice for transportation — and also what makes the search for the ideal battery foolish.
    Yet this point was missed by our former Energy Secretary, Steve Chu. From the get go he turned his back on hydrogen and continued to do so for the next five years on the job. Now we find ourselves with all of our country’s energy eggs in the battery car basket and need to jump-start hydrogen investment just to catch up.

    • AndyinHawick

      And where does this hydrogen come from?
      You will need two or three times the amount of grid electricity to generate enough hydrogen to produce the electrical energy from the fuel cell.

      This article is very backward-looking. It assumes that refuelling at a relatively small number of specialist points (fuel stations) taking a few minutes is somehow preferable to plugging in to a home charger or ordinary socket such that your BEV is always charged by the following morning before you leave on your journey.

      Perhaps this change of mindset is too hard for some but the next generation will take to it like a duck to water and think it strange that some vehicles need to go to specialist sites simply to get the fuel that they need!

      • Clay Suddath

        “And where does this hydrogen come from?”
        Perhaps a better question is: what do you do with all of the wasted REn? Intermittency?
        As for, “plugging in to a home charger”… that’s great if you live in a Western suburb on 1/4 acre with a 3-car garage, full of cars whose power density is too low to carry 4-5 human beings or a bit of weight.

        In the majority of the real world, howewer, i.e. the other 99%, in densely populated cities, where the majority of humanity lives and buys vehicles, the EV model, while endowed with certain complementary aspects, is obviously dysfunctional for universal use. Soccer moms and day traders are not the mobility users. Some actually transport many people and large volumes merchandise over long distances.

        H2 is far and away the better choice for these latter needs. And on the way, practical things get done, like balancing the grid which, in most places, is dreadfully antiquated.

    • Clay Suddath

      With Asia & Europe zooming right by…

  • Alexander Vasilenko

    People seem to complain that FCEVs are ineffecient because a lot of energy is wasted. That is true, but hydrogen is a good storage of energy in terms of density and capacity.

    That is why it’s are really attractive to auto makers. In fact, battery electric vehicles will not dominate anything past an SUV in size.

    Pickup trucks are a perfect fit for FCEV. Good range, can connect tools to car, easy to go off-road. Semi trucks 100%, if a company makes a 1,000 mile FCEV, which can be done five years ago, than I a million Elon Musks combined will not create a battery only truck with that range.

    Oh, and what about AAA roadside assistance? Tow trucks, and other utility vehicles. Guess what happens if an electric car runs out in the middle of the road, here comes a FCEV with enough energy stored to charge five Teslas. Boom.

    What about city buses? Yes you can make the entire floor a battery, but that will be really heavy and expensive. Plus a battery that long will take a really long time to recharge. Bus fleets cannot have buses charging for more than 8 hours, a city bus route starts really early and ends really late. A city will need some super duper chargers that don’t exist yet or have back up buses.

    By ignoring hydrogen just because Elon Musk says it sucks is actually shooting yourself in the foot. Battery alone will not take us to a post fossil fuel world, the transition will be too slow and there will be too much resistance.

    • BrianKeez

      Electric buses are already on the road
      http://ebus.com/fast-charge/

      • webbjo

        Yes and there are two dozen bus companies experimenting with hydrogen fuel cell systems on their electric drivetrains throughout Asia and Europe, because of weight and recharge times.

        • BrianKeez

          The United States currently has over 300 zero emission buses running in various transit agencies throughout the country – US Department is Transportation. The experimentation phase was over long ago for ebuses.

          • webbjo

            Sorry, Brian – perhaps you misunderstood me. My point is that a number of the manufacturers of those electric bus glides are experimenting with fuel cells, now. Please reference current efforts by: Daimler, Alexander-Dennis, WrightBus, New Flyer, NovaBus, Proterra, Scania, VanHool, Tata, Hyundai and Toyota, outside of China. There are lot more ‘new energy’ bus companies in China and about a third to a half have fuel cell programs for their buses.

  • StevesWeb

    Bullshit. This is fossil fuel industry propaganda. It is ridiculous to talk about “storing” electricity at EV charging stations. The electric grid uses a feature called wires, allowing electricity to go wherever wires already go. EV charging stations have no need to store energy. Claiming this is a weakness of EVs is preposterous.

    • webbjo

      False. It’s a viable alternative and if you’d like to have a civil discussion about it, I’m happy to. My face and name are on my posts, I’m not going anywhere.

  • joel lesh

    Wasn’t the Hindenburg full of hydrogen? That worked out pretty well.

    • webbjo

      And gasoline is…?

    • Clay Suddath

      What was the Exxon Valdez full of…? That worked out pretty well.

      Equatorean forests, the Amazon, Indonesia…

    • Clay Suddath

      Indeed, like the Exxon Valdez, Kuwait, Iraq…

  • Manab Bhattacharjee

    Fuel cells are making rounds for last 30 years with almost no significant progress especially commercially. But storage batteries have picked up in a very short time and now almost all the major vehicle manufacturers are launching EVs commercially. It is EVs and only EVs will reign in coming future. Fuel cell will perhaps in distance future.
    As far as charging stations are concerned we must understand we are going to the fuel stations as petroleum fuels can only be sold from such stations because of explosive licenses. It can’t done from any other retail premises. But in case of EVs the charging station will be much more distributed and will not need huge land as reported. It will be done in the housing societies, battery charging shops, parking lots and all.

