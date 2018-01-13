9th Annual Corazón Awards

Con Mi MADRE’s Corazón Awards honors individuals making a significant impact on our organization and the Austin community through individual excellence and high levels of accomplishment.

The 9th Annual Corazon Awards will benefit Con Mi MADRE’s mother-daughter teams and honor our 10th anniversary as a non-profit. With your support, we can assist more young Latinas through post-secondary education to become our future educated workforce and leaders.

Join us for a memorable night filled with inspiration, good food and friends. Sponsors are invited to our VIP cocktail reception preceding the event, featuring a tequila tasting. During the Awards ceremony we will honor the Corazon and Con Mi MADRE Awardees and to commemorate our 10 year anniversary, we will honor 10 Mariposa Awardees. The evening will wrap up with a lively after party featuring Selena cover band and Tejano sensation Bidi Bidi Banda.

Funds raised by the Corazón Awards help support programming expenses and participating mother-daughter teams.

Please contact our Director of Development, Donna Ingram, for sponsorship information at [email protected].

Join us at 6:30 p.m. on February 3rd!