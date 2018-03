Irene wants nothing more than to be a cheerleader. Her idol, Geena Davis, convinces her to risk it all and try out. This leads to an unexpected situation that lands her a suspension and a two-week community service stint at a retirement home. Tapping into her passion for cheerleading, Irene secretly signs up the senior residents to audition for a talent-search reality show to prove that you don’t need to be physically ‘perfect’ to be perfectly AWESOME.

