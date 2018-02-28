AFF Roundtable: Finding Your Platform

Join us at Uncle Billy’s Brewery for a casual and informative Roundtable workshop covering all-things filmmaking! In the spirit of AFF’s popular Roundtable sessions during our Writers Conference, this event will offer exclusive and intimate access to local filmmakers, producers, distributors, and industry insiders with knowledge and experience to share. Visit different tables during the event and get one-on-one access to our esteemed guests. Attendees are encouraged to ask specific questions about the creative and business aspects of filmmaking. “Find Your Platform” at this roundtable session – featuring guests who can give advice on creating VR, Episodic Content, Playwriting, Sketch, Animation and more!



Stop by as early as 6:30 to connect with other up-and-coming Austin filmmakers in a casual environment. Whether you’re currently working on a project or are just curious about taking that first step as a filmmaker, take advantage of this invaluable experience to network and learn.

Join us at 6:30 p.m. on March 27th!