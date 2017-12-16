The largest 5k event series in the world, The Color Run®, will be flying into Dallas Fairpark for its 2018 tour, The Color Run Hero Tour, on Saturday, March 10, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. Get ready to celebrate the hero in you with brand new course elements like two SUPER Zones featuring double the color, new participant kit, Hero Zone, super-charged Finish Festival, and more! The Dallas run will benefit North Texas Food Bank, a hunger relief organization and one of the largest North Texas charities.

Tickets: SUPER Color Runner | $27.99

MEGA Color Runner| $35.99

ULTRA Color Runner | $47.99

Hero in Training| $14.99

FREE Hero in Training| Entry only, no limited-edition 2018 participant kit included.

