TM Signature

Ella Goes to Round Top with Texas Monthly

March 27 @ 9:00 am - 10:30 pm

This spring, let Hotel Ella and Texas Monthly be your guide through the 50th Annual Round Top Antiques Fair, a world-renowned occasion that brings the finest antiques to charming Round Top, Texas. The day will begin with coffee and breakfast pastries on the Hotel Ella veranda, followed by plenty of rosé and luxury transportation to the markets. As our guest, you will receive special access to the Marburger Farm Antiques Show – where designers go to find rare collectibles and exotic imports – before it opens to the public. 

 

#ELLAGOESTOROUNDTOP

 

 TICKETS OPTIONS 

# 1 Ella Goes to Round Top with Texas Monthly

$155/person

Coffee & pastries on the Hotel Ella veranda // Rosé to enjoy on the ride //

Luxury transportation & admission to the Marburger Farm Antiques Show

and Excess Fields in Round Top, Texas // Lunch provided by Goodall’s Kitchen

 

# 2 Ella Goes to Round Top with Texas Monthly + Feast in the Field

$250/person

After finding your new treasures, relax under the stars at Rancho Pillow’s Feast in the Field,

a whimsical family-style dinner under the stars by NOLA culinary duo Michael Stoltzfus and Kristen Essig of Coquette.

*Space is limited.

 

10 am // Shuttles depart for Round Top

11:30 pm // Arrive at Round Top Marburger Show

3 pm // Shuttles to Excess Fields

5 pm // First shuttle to Rancho Pillow

5 pm // Second shuttle makes first return trip to Austin (non-dinner guests)

6 pm // Dinner at Rancho Pillow

6:30 pm // First shuttle arrives back at Hotel Ella

9 pm // Second shuttle makes final return trip to Austin

10:30 pm // Second shuttle arrives at Hotel Ella

 

Date
March 27
Time
9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Venue

Hotel Ella

1900 Rio Grande St
Austin, 78705 United States
800.311.1619

SPONSORED BY:

