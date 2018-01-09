Texas Monthly Explores Napa 2018

To book this editorially guided and curated travel experience, please contact a Texas Monthly Traveler agent at 512-975-9737 or visit www.texasmonthlytraveler.com .

With wine pairings from Dan Petroski, Winemaker for Larkmead Vineyards and Massican Winery

This November, Texas Monthly Wine & Spirits Editor Jessica Dupuy hosts the ultimate weekend for wine aficionados in the Napa Valley region. This intimate excursion designed exclusively for Texans will include wine education with the experts, one-of-a-kind vineyard tours, luxury transportation to and from tastings, first-class dining, and a three-night stay at Solage , an award-winning Auberge Resort.

Held in the hottest destinations around the state and afar, Texas Monthly Explores is a new series of editorially-curated expeditions with luxurious amenities and inside access tailored to Texas Monthly readers.

FAQs

When is the event?

The excursion will begin with arrival on Thursday, November 8, 2018 and departure on Sunday, November 11, 2018.

Where is the event?

The weekend will take place in the Napa wine valley of California. Included in your ticket are accommodations at Solage, an Auberge Resort.

Address: 755 Silverado Trail N, Calistoga, CA 94515

Please speak with a Texas Monthly Traveler representative at 512-975-9737 for reservations.

How do I secure a spot?

A Texas Monthly Traveler agent can assist with securing airfare, custom excursions, and/or extending your stay. To book this editorially guided and curated travel experience, please contact a Texas Monthly Traveler agent at 512-975-9737 or visit www.texasmonthlytraveler.com.

Travel/Transportation?

Ground Transportation to and from the resort to each vineyard tour and tasting will be provided. Optional airport transportation available upon request through your Texas Monthly traveler representative.

Will food be provided?

Dinner will be provided upon arrival (11/8/18) as well as breakfast on departure 11/11/18). Individual meals TBD.

Are tickets refundable?

This unique travel experience is limited to 20 attendees total with a minimum of 6 attendees required to avoid cancellation. If a cancellation is necessary, existing reservations will be refunded. Other than trip cancellation, tickets will be non-refundable.

Questions?

Email [email protected] and our team will get back to you.