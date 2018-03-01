FAMILY GATEWAY TO HOST NEW FAMILY FUNDRAISER, DAY to PLAY

Family Gateway will host its first family fundraiser, DAY to PLAY, presented by Bank of America, on Saturday, April 7, 2018, from 1 to 4 p.m. at AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Annette Strauss Artist Square, honoring the late founder of Family Gateway, former Dallas Mayor Annette Strauss. The simple purpose of the event is to give children a day to just be kids – to make new friends and have fun while offering parents the opportunity to introduce or reinforce the importance of helping others.

DAY to PLAY will bring families together for a day filled with activities and discoveries geared specifically to children. From lawn games and yoga to live music and crafts, entertainment will be paired with a focus on volunteerism and community service, including a basic overview of the scope of families who are experiencing or are near homelessness in Dallas.

A Family Pass is $50 and includes admission for 4 people. Additional guests are $5 each. Children two years of age and under are free. Attendees can also sponsor a $50 Family Pass for a family affected by homelessness to attend.

Join us at 1 p.m. on April 7th!