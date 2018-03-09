The 31st Annual General Sam Houston Folk Festival will take place May 18, 19, and 20.

The Sam Houston Memorial Museum’s fifteen-acre grounds are transformed into a bustling Texas frontier settlement where you can watch historical reenactments and demonstrators, listen to live music, sip some homemade root beer, share a bag of kettle corn, shop for crafts or simply stroll the homestead where Sam and Margaret Houston lived and the place their children played.

Friday, May 18th, 9am—3pm

Saturday, May 19th, 10am—6pm

Sunday, May 20th, Noon—5pm

ADMISSION:

Adult (13 and up) $5 per day

Child (4-12) $3 per day

Children 3 and under are free

Festival admission includes the May 19th-20th: 19th Annual Texas State Knife & Tomahawk Championship held on the North end of the Sam Houston Memorial Museum grounds. Championship Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/826962163999822/

Join us for the 31st Annual General Sam Houston Folk Festival!