Uncork and Unwind at Granbury’s 9th Annual Wine Walk For Charity

Wine walkers can sip and savor Texas wine, local music, art, food and more April 27-28, 2018

The 9th annual Granbury Wine Walk is the place to experience the authentic character of Texas through its wine, food, music and art. During the Granbury Wine Walk, you can sample wines, enjoy local food; listen to music, and shop. Wine Walkers also have the opportunity to purchase a glass or a bottle of their favorite wine.

The festivities will kick off with a Thursday night VIP “Sip & Savor” event, where attendees can enjoy a taste of Texas with hors d’oeuvres from celebrity chefs paired with carefully selected Texas wines. Meet the chefs and winemakers in an intimate setting on Thursday, April 26 from 7-10 p.m.

During the Wine Walk, local artists will be on display at a silent art auction hosted by the Lake Granbury Art Association. In addition, Wine Walkers can visit the respected 21st Annual Rio Brazos Art Exhibition, a nationally juried art show, at the Langdon Center.

The Wine Walk will benefit local charities focused on education, the arts, animals, and historic preservation.

A trolley will provide transportation to and from the event. Details will be posted closer to the event at http://granburywinewalk.com/.

What: Granbury Wine Walk

When: Friday, April 27, 2-8 p.m., and Saturday, April 28, 11-7 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown Square in Granbury

Admission: Wine Walk tickets bought before April 15 are $27. Tickets purchased after April 15 and during the event are $35.

Limited tickets to the Wine Walk and the Sip & Savor VIP Event can be purchased online at www.granburywinewalk.com/

For more information, check out: http://granburywinewalk.com/

