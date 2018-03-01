Join Silver Street Studios for the 2nd Annual Houston Mac and Cheese Festival on Saturday, April 7th, 2018. 40 of Houston’s best restaurants will serve samples of their creative take on your favorite creamy snack, paired with libations, live music, local vendors, art and more!

VIP – Skip the lines with event entry 1 hour earlier than General Admission (entry at 12pm), VIP lounge access, Unlimited food+drink samples and vote for People’s Choice Best Mac+Cheese.

General Admission – Unlimited food samples, drink tickets, and vote for People’s Choice Best Mac+Cheese.

Join us at 1 p.m. on April 7th!