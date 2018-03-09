Facebook > Email > More Pinterest Print Twitter Play

Promotion

KGSR SXSW Live Broadcast at W Austin

March 14 @ 6:00 am

Join KGSR for its annual SXSW Live Broadcast at the W Austin benefitting Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas. With a $5 suggested donation at the door, enjoy a morning full of exclusive live interviews and performances by featured SXSW artists from Austin and beyond. Joining us on Wednesday, March 14th will be Lola Marsh, Cloves, Alice Phoebe Lou, Pale Waves, Dermot Kennedy, Jade Bird, Barns Courtney, Frank Turner, Cold War Kids. Arriving early has its perks. The first 300 guests through the door each morning will receive a complimentary breakfast treat prepared by W Austin’s culinary team.

Join us at 6 a.m. on March 14th!

Date
March 14
Time
6:00 am
Venue

W Austin

200 Lavaca St
Austin, TX 78701 United States
512-542-3600

Organizer

KGSR
www.kgsr.com/

