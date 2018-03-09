KGSR SXSW Live Broadcast at W Austin

Join KGSR for its annual SXSW Live Broadcast at the W Austin benefitting Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas. With a $5 suggested donation at the door, enjoy a morning full of exclusive live interviews and performances by featured SXSW artists from Austin and beyond. Joining us on Wednesday, March 14th will be Lola Marsh, Cloves, Alice Phoebe Lou, Pale Waves, Dermot Kennedy, Jade Bird, Barns Courtney, Frank Turner, Cold War Kids. Arriving early has its perks. The first 300 guests through the door each morning will receive a complimentary breakfast treat prepared by W Austin’s culinary team.

Join us at 6 a.m. on March 14th!