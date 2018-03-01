MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival (MAIN ST.) will hit the streets of Downtown Fort Worth on April 19-22, 2018, for its 33rd year, bringing together tens of thousands of people to celebrate the sights, sounds, and tastes of the highest-ranking arts festival in Texas. Spanning more than 27 city blocks from the Tarrant County Courthouse to Sundance Square Plaza to the Fort Worth Convention Center, MAIN ST. will feature 223 juried artists from across the U.S., chart-topping entertainers, authentic Texas cuisine, and arts-and-crafts activities for the whole family.

Join us at 10 a.m. on April 19th!