Visit the Nasher Sculpture Center during March to celebrate Nasher Prize Month. This month-long community celebration includes FREE admission, public programs, family and educational events, resources, and more.

March 14–19 / FREE Admission to the Nasher during Spring Break Week

March 16 / Nasher Prize Dialogues: The Public Place of Sculpture*

March 26 / Student–Centered Festival

March 30 / Nasher Prize Dialogues: Graduate Symposium

March 31 / Nasher Prize Dialogues: Juror Conversation*

March 31 / Nasher Prize Dialogues: A Conversation with Pierre Huyghe*

All programs are FREE with RSVP.

nashersculpturecenter.org/nasher-prize-programs

*Watch the live broadcast at facebook.com/nashersculpturecenter

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is the Presenting Sponsor of Nasher Prize. The Eugene McDermott Foundation and Nancy A. Nasher and David J. Haemisegger are the Founding Partners. Nancy C. and Richard R. Rogers are the Laureate Sponsor. The Dallas Foundation is the Presenting Sponsor of Nasher Prize Month, with additional support generously provided by The Donna Wilhelm Family Fund. The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation is the Arts Youth Education Sponsor of Celebration Month.