Saint Patrick’s Festivities at Shannon Brewery: Celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day all week long with great fun and special beer releases — our 5K Walk/Run on Saturday 3/10, Irish Trivia night on 3/14, Shamrocks & Shenanigans on 3/15, movie night on 3/16, Saint Patrick’s Day celebration on 3/17 and an Irish breakfast on 3/18.

Saturday, March 10th: Third Annual Shannon Brewing St Patrick’s 5K Walk/Run

Come celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Fourth Annual Shannon Brewing St. Patrick’s 5K Walk/Run. The race will start 9:00 am followed by post party fun, music, pancakes, and of course the award-winning handcrafted Shannon Brewing beer.

Wednesday, March 14th: Irish Trivia Night + Barrel Aged Irish Cream Ale

Join us for a special Irish trivia night paired with our Barrel Aged Irish Cream Ale.

Thursday, March 15th: Shannon Running Club’s Shamrock & Shenanigans + Bourbon Barrel Irish Red

Join our run club for a fun run and a pint of our Bourbon Barrel Aged Irish Red.

Friday, March 16th: Watch Leprechaun (Movie) + Wine Barrel Russian Imperial Stout

Come watch (or don’t) watch the very “B” movie Leprechaun and enjoy our amazing Wine Barrel Russian Imperial Stout.

Saturday, March 17th: Saint Patrick’s Day @ Shannon Brewery

Saint Patrick’s Day with Over 20 Special Beers, Live Music and Great Food. Stop by the brewery from 12:00 – 10: 00 PM as we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in fine Irish fashion! We will be tapping some of our beloved seasonal beers — saved just for this event — and some one-of-a-kind beers, brewed just for this event!

Sunday, March 18th: Irish Breakfast from Beef Eaters Grille

Join us 12:00 – 5:00 PM to finish off some of our rare beers tapped up from Saturday. Beef Eaters Grille will be serving an Irish breakfast that will go great with an Irish Coffee Cream Ale.

