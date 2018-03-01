Facebook > Email > More Pinterest Print Twitter Play

Promotion

Salvador Dali: The Argillet Collection

March 1 - March 31

The Russell Collection, Austin’s premier fine art gallery, is proud to announce its presentation of Salvador Dali: The Argillet Collection.  The collection is on exhibition and available for acquisition at the gallery. The collection will be on exhibition from March 1 until March 31, 2018. The exhibition is a rare opportunity to meet Madame Christine Argillet, daughter of Dali’s legendary publisher and confidante Pierre Argillet, during scheduled special appearances by Madame Argillet: A private VIP Event on Friday, March 2 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, and a public event on Saturday, March 3 from 6:00 pm – to 8:00 pm. All appearances are complimentary to the public, and RSVP’s are required at 512-478-4440 or [email protected]. For additional information visit www.russell-collection.com.

Join us for the presentation of Salvador Dali: The Argillet Collection!

Start:
March 1
End:
March 31
Venue

Russell Collection Fine Art

1137 W 6th St.
Austin, 78703 United States

Organizer

Relevant Communications LLC

