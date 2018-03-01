The Russell Collection, Austin’s premier fine art gallery, is proud to announce its presentation of Salvador Dali: The Argillet Collection. The collection is on exhibition and available for acquisition at the gallery. The collection will be on exhibition from March 1 until March 31, 2018. The exhibition is a rare opportunity to meet Madame Christine Argillet, daughter of Dali’s legendary publisher and confidante Pierre Argillet, during scheduled special appearances by Madame Argillet: A private VIP Event on Friday, March 2 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, and a public event on Saturday, March 3 from 6:00 pm – to 8:00 pm. All appearances are complimentary to the public, and RSVP’s are required at 512-478-4440 or [email protected]. For additional information visit www.russell-collection.com.

