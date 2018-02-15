Austin Film Society’s Texas Film Awards is the year’s biggest event for Texans in film. We’ll bring the stars of Texas to Austin for an unforgettable night of surprises and celebration, all benefiting the artistic and educational programs of the Austin Film Society.

This year, we’re excited to announce a new take on our signature event. The newly renovated AFS Cinema will serve as the setting as we honor the newest member of the Texas Film Hall of Fame. The evening will include glamorous Red Carpet Arrivals of the evening’s special guests, a star-studded induction ceremony in our theaters, and end with an exclusive After Party in the AFS Cinema event hall.

A special VIP package will include an intimate dinner with our honoree and other special guests at the beautiful new Fairmont Hotel that will immediately precede the Texas Film Hall of Fame ceremony.

Event information: https://www.austinfilm.org/texas-film-awards/overview/

Tickets and benefits: https://www.austinfilm.org/texas-film-awards/tables-tickets/

Join us at 7 p.m. on March 8th!