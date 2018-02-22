Presented by Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation and Gulf States Toyota

On May 4, for the first time ever, Texans will experience the magic of an issue of Texas Monthly reimagined for a live studio audience at the historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Austin. Mixing music, video, narration, and live performances, this special 90-minute editorial performance will take audience members on a gritty storytelling journey they’ll never forget. Texas Monthly Live will feature live stories curated by the magazine’s editors showcasing the breadth and depth of Texas. After the show, the event will continue across the street to a VIP after-party with cocktails, music, and the chance to pose on a faux Texas Monthly cover wall celebrating Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation’s “We Will Not Be Tamed” theme. The after-party will also allow guests to mix and mingle with the editors, storytellers, and special guests themselves.

Come explore exciting and unexpected Texas stories told by a group of the best reporters, writers, artists, and photographers in our great state.

Featuring

O Sister, Where Art Thou? with Executive Editor Skip Hollandsworth

Journey to Mars with Executive Editor Katy Vine

The Greatest Producer You’ve Never Heard Of with Executive Editor Mike Hall

A Love Unearthed with Contributor Sarah Wilson

Borges in Texas with Senior Editor Eric Benson

Mom – In Touch with Senior Editor Abby Johnston

Staking Claims with Amparo Garcia-Crow

How to be a BBQ Snob with BBQ Editor Daniel Vaughn

Tips from the Texanist with Senior Editor David Courtney

And more!

*Subject to change