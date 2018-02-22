Facebook > Email > More Pinterest Print Twitter Play

TM Signature

Texas Monthly LIVE

May 4 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Presented by Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation and Gulf States Toyota

On May 4, for the first time ever, Texans will experience the magic of an issue of Texas Monthly reimagined for a live studio audience at the historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Austin. Mixing music, video, narration, and live performances, this special 90-minute editorial performance will take audience members on a gritty storytelling journey they’ll never forget. Texas Monthly Live will feature live stories curated by the magazine’s editors showcasing the breadth and depth of Texas. After the show, the event will continue across the street to a VIP after-party with cocktails, music, and the chance to pose on a faux Texas Monthly cover wall celebrating Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation’s “We Will Not Be Tamed” theme. The after-party will also allow guests to mix and mingle with the editors, storytellers, and special guests themselves.

Come explore exciting and unexpected Texas stories told by a group of the best reporters, writers, artists, and photographers in our great state.

Featuring

 O Sister, Where Art Thou? with Executive Editor Skip Hollandsworth

 Journey to Mars with Executive Editor Katy Vine

 The Greatest Producer You’ve Never Heard Of with Executive Editor Mike Hall

 A Love Unearthed with Contributor Sarah Wilson

 Borges in Texas with Senior Editor Eric Benson

 Mom – In Touch with Senior Editor Abby Johnston

 Staking Claims with Amparo Garcia-Crow

 How to be a BBQ Snob with BBQ Editor Daniel Vaughn

 Tips from the Texanist with Senior Editor David Courtney

And more!

*Subject to change

Date
May 4
Time
7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Venue

Paramount Theatre

713 Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78701 United States
(512) 472-5470

FAQ

Event Parking
Covered, affordable parking near our theatre is available for patrons at the One American Center parking garage.

 

 

