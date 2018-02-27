Texas Monthly SXSW ’18 Kickoff Party

Powered by Gibson
Join us for an electrifying lineup of Texas bands at our second annual SXSW kickoff party for an invite-only celebration with cocktails, cold beer, giveaways, and live Texas music.
*Limited capacity
Performances by:
Emily Wolfe
Jamestown Revival
The Last Bandoleros
And special guests!
For a recap and photos of last year’s party, click here!
SPONSORED BY:
FAQ
Will there be ID requirements or an age limit to enter the event?
Yes, you have to be 21+ to enter.
When is the event?
Friday March 9, 2018 @ 7:30pm – 11pm
Where is the event?
YETI Flagship Store @ 220 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
Do I need a SXSW badge to enter?
No. Badges are not required.
What do I need for entry into the event?
You will need your Eventbrite RSVP ticket with unique QR CODE for entry via a physical printout or pulled up on your mobile device. YOUR RSVP DOES NOT GUARANTEE ENTRY. Event is first come, first served based on capacity.
Is my RSVP transferable?
Sorry, RSVPs are not transferable.
Where do I park?
Parking validations for Hyatt Regency parking garage will given upon exiting the event. Garage entrance
located on Barton Springs near Congress Ave. ( Google Maps )
How do I sponsor the 2019 Texas Monthly Kickoff to SXSW Party?
For sponsorships, please email us at [email protected].
Questions?
Email [email protected] and our team will get back to you.