On March 6th from 6-8pm, the UMLAUF will be hosting UMLAUF After Dark. UMLAUF After Dark is free and open to everyone.

This UMLAUF After Dark will be celebrating Uccelli (Birds of St. Francis), a sculpture on loan to the Garden from the Rockport Center for the Arts. Luis Purón, the Center’s Executive Director will give a special presentation recounting the Uccelli’s recovery from beneath Hurricane Harvey’s wreckage.

Join us from 6-8 p.m. on March 6th!