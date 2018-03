Join us for Family Day at the UMLAUF on Sunday, March 11th from 12 PM to 4 PM! Bring your whole family and enjoy a full day of fun activities.

March’s Family Day will feature a yoga class led by Leti Alvarez, a lesson in practicing mindfulness taught by Adtoro Majekodunmi, and performances by Diverse Space Dance and AllRhythms Youth Ensemble.

The event is free and open to the public!

Join us from 12-4 p.m. on March 11th!