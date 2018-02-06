UMLAUF Insights: Flight and Fall

On Wednesday, February 21, Dr. Louis Waldman will draw on his vast expertise on Italian Renaissance art to discuss the artistic achievement of the period’s most influential artist, Michelangelo. Starting from the artist’s youth, Dr. Waldman will trace Michelangelo’s preoccupation and struggles to master the media of art.

In conjunction with the Museum’s current exhibition, Flight & Fall: Charles Umlauf’s Dualities, Dr. Waldman’s talk will situate Umlauf’s work in a broader classical context in the first of Insights of the year at the UMLAUF Sculpture Garden & Museum.

This event is free and open to the public.

Join us at 7 p.m. on February 21st!