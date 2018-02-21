West of the Pecos Rodeo is one of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s top 40 prize-money rodeos. The Pecos rodeo has been nominated twice by the association’s cardholders, cowboys themselves, as one of the five best large outdoor rodeos across the country. They are a 2008 ProRodeo Hall of Fame inductee and a 2018 Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame inductee. Join us for this historic event held each year since 1883 in Pecos, Texas!

June 27-30, 2018

Buck Jackson Arena

Pecos, Texas

For tickets and more information visit pecosrodeo.com

