Feast Around the World

Every fall, Texas—like the rest of America—cranks out the latest edition of a hallowed tradition: the amazing month-long eat-a-thon known as the holiday season. The beauty of this ritual is that it never changes. Unfortunately, that’s also the bane of this ritual. We don’t know about you, but frankly, we’re getting a little bored. So we asked the chefs at five diverse and international Texas restaurants how they like to celebrate, and they each came up with a themed menu of festive recipes that will spice up your holidays. Some might even find their way into your own cherished traditions.
Peruvian Party
Austin chef Maribel Rivero, of Yuyo, creates a celebratory feast inspired by the highly acclaimed cuisine of Peru.
This seafood side dish is a colorful component of chef Maribel Rivero’s “Peruvian Party” feast.
Aji peppers give a South American kick to the main course in chef Maribel Rivero’s “Peruvian Party” feast.
Grains get the tropical treatment in this side dish from chef Maribel Rivero’s “Peruvian Party” feast.
Peru's favorite fruit shines in this delicious end to chef Maribel Rivero’s “Peruvian Party” feast.
Mediterranean Medley
Like he does each night at Sachet, Dallas chef Stephen Rogers celebrates the flavors of one of his favorite regions in the world with a meze-inspired meal.
In chef Stephen Rogers’s “Mediterranean Medley” feast, a favorite Middle Eastern spread serves as the base for a flavorful appetizer.
Chef Stephen Rogers takes a holiday favorite, the sweet potato, and creates something completely different for his “Mediterranean Medley” feast.
Chef Stephen Rogers ends his “Mediterranean Medley” feast on a sweet and comforting note, with a hint of sesame.
In chef Stephen Rogers’s “Mediterranean Medley” feast, a pomegranate dressing brings this side dish together.
The accessible main course in chef Stephen Rogers’s “Mediterranean Medley” feast sets the tone for a fun night with friends and family.
East Meets West
Inspired by her mother-in-law, Fort Worth chef Denise Shavandy, of Café Modern, draws on Eastern Mediterranean influences for her sophisticated dinner.
Chef Denise Shavandy kicks off her “East Meets West” feast on an exotic note with this appetizer.
For one of her two "East Meets West" vegetable side dishes, chef Denise Shavandy uses za'atar vinaigrette to add extra flavor.
Cap off chef Denise Shavandy’s “East Meets West” feast with this decadent treat that brings together mousse, sorbet, and espresso.
Crumbled goat-milk feta adds a nice final touch to this side dish in chef Denise Shavandy’s “East Meets West” feast.
Chef Denise Shavandy designs her “East Meets West” feast around a beautiful main course with a Middle Eastern influence.
Hunting and Gathering
Chef Steve McHugh, of San Antonio’s Cured, creates a through line from Wisconsin to Louisiana to Texas with a meal built around roast duck, grapefruit, and chile pequins.
San Antonio chef Steve McHugh nods to his boyhood hunts with roast duck, the centerpiece of his ”Hunting and Gathering” feast.
Rio Star grapefruit shines in this simple yet bright side dish in chef Steve McHugh’s ”Hunting and Gathering” feast.
Chef Steve McHugh finishes off his “Hunting and Gathering” feast with this classic Mexican treat, taken up a notch with mesquite and cherries.
In chef Steve McHugh’s “Hunting and Gathering” feast, the roast duck gets a Texas touch with this unexpected accompaniment.
Tandoori and Beyond
Chef Kiran Verma, of Kiran's, started a Houston Thanksgiving tradition years ago for many customers with her tandoori turkey and Indian trimmings.
Fruits and nuts add seasonal crunch to the grain side dish in chef Kiran Verma’s “Tandoori and Beyond” feast.
Chef Kiran Verma serves up her own version of cranberry sauce as part of her “Tandoori and Beyond” feast.
The turkey that's become a Houston holiday tradition at Kiran's is the focal point of chef Kiran Verma’s “Tandoori and Beyond” feast.
Chef Kiran Verma’s “Tandoori and Beyond” feast proves that sweet potatoes aren't the only root vegetables that make for comforting fall desserts.