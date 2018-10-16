Feast Around the World

Collection

Every fall, Texas—like the rest of America—cranks out the latest edition of a hallowed tradition: the amazing month-long eat-a-thon known as the holiday season. The beauty of this ritual is that it never changes. Unfortunately, that’s also the bane of this ritual. We don’t know about you, but frankly, we’re getting a little bored. So we asked the chefs at five diverse and international Texas restaurants how they like to celebrate, and they each came up with a themed menu of festive recipes that will spice up your holidays. Some might even find their way into your own cherished traditions.