Collection

Feast Around the World

Photograph by Jody Horton

Every fall, Texas—like the rest of America—cranks out the latest edition of a hallowed tradition: the amazing month-long eat-a-thon known as the holiday season. The beauty of this ritual is that it never changes. Unfortunately, that’s also the bane of this ritual. We don’t know about you, but frankly, we’re getting a little bored. So we asked the chefs at five diverse and international Texas restaurants how they  like to celebrate, and they each came up with a themed menu of festive recipes that will spice up your holidays. Some might even find their way into your own cherished traditions.

Peruvian Party

Mediterranean Medley

East Meets West

Hunting and Gathering

Tandoori and Beyond

Latest

The Best Thing in Texas: Dallas Yard Art Helped a Sick Little Girl Get Better

By Dan Solomon

Collection: Feast Around the World

By Patricia Sharpe

Feast Around the World: Ingredient Spotlight

By Patricia Sharpe

Feast Around the World: Drink Pairings

By Texas Monthly

For Long-Separated Immigrant Families, a Three-Minute Hug at the Border Offers a Bittersweet Reunion

By Cat Cardenas

A More Aggressive Beto O’Rourke Takes on Ted Cruz in Second Debate

By R.G. Ratcliffe

Feast Around the World: Hunting and Gathering

By Patricia Sharpe

Feast Around the World: Peruvian Party

By Patricia Sharpe

Feast Around the World: Tandoori and Beyond

By Patricia Sharpe

Feast Around the World: Mediterranean Medley

By Patricia Sharpe

Feast Around the World: East Meets West

By June Naylor

Recipe: Saffron Couscous Beet Salad

By Texas Monthly

Texas Monthly