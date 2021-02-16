The Best To-Go Dishes (and Drinks!) at the Newest Restaurants in Texas

Almost a year ago at this time, I was panicking about the future of restaurants in Texas. The pandemic was carving a path of economic destruction that would lead to the demise of more than 10,000 of the state’s dining establishments by December. If it could kill off so many, including stalwarts that had seemed rock-solid only months before, what chance would the new ones have? Thank goodness the worst of my fears were overblown. Owners, chefs, and employees worked round the clock dealing with disrupted supply chains, changing government regulations, and the constant threat of disease and, by some miracle, managed to open new places all year long. Yes, there were fewer than usual. But they did open. Because of this tireless work, we are proud to publish the twentieth edition of the magazine’s annual roundup of the best new restaurants in Texas. This time, instead of limiting it to my top ten places of the previous year, Where to Eat Now focuses on favorite dishes (as well as some drinks, which we really needed this year) so that we can spread the love even more, to seven major cities and regions around the state. The result is a smorgasbord of more than thirty specialties, organized by category, from starters to sweets. It was a group effort this year, with some of the magazine’s longtime freelance contributors dining on patios and taking meals to go. In addition, we spotlight three exciting restaurants—one each in San Antonio, Houston, and Austin—and we say goodbye to some of the beloved places we lost in 2020 as well as take a look at what’s opening in 2021. There is also a roundup of new releases from Texas breweries, wineries, and distilleries. Although the package looks very different this year, the rules haven’t changed for Where to Eat Now. To be eligible, a restaurant must have opened between December 1, 2019, and December 1, 2020 (there’s a grace period for latecomers we missed the previous year). All of these places offer takeout, so please check them out, tip generously, and keep your fingers crossed that they’re alive and cooking this time next year. Additional reporting by Tina Danze, June Naylor, Robin Barr Sussman, and Texas Monthly Dining Guide reviewers.

Tavel Bristol-Joseph prepares his Basque cheesecake at Kalimotxo. Photograph by Mackenzie Smith Kelley The pintxos board of Basque-style small snacks at Kalimotxo, in Austin. Photograph by Mackenzie Smith Kelley Left: Tavel Bristol-Joseph prepares his Basque cheesecake at Kalimotxo. Photograph by Mackenzie Smith Kelley Right: The pintxos board of Basque-style small snacks at Kalimotxo, in Austin. Photograph by Mackenzie Smith Kelley

Kalimotxo Austin Spotlight Kalimotxo (kah-lee-mo-cho), noun: 1. a drink consisting of red wine and cola over ice, inordinately popular with the cocktail crowd in Spain’s Basque country. 2. a restaurant and bar in downtown Austin. For such a tiny place, Kalimotxo (see definition 2) has plenty going on, including a comfy patio overlooking Shoal Creek. It opened in late 2019 as a cocktail / snack bar attached to Hestia, a dark and sophisticated restaurant with a live-fire kitchen. Three months later, the pandemic hit and, long story short, Hestia is now doing tasting menus in-house only while Kalimotxo has morphed into an easygoing bistro that also offers food to go. Spanish dishes set the tone, including a fine potato-and-egg tortilla española and a pintxos board of Basque-style small snacks (pictured). The most popular dish may well be the excellent wagyu burger sporting a tangy layer of Spain’s Mahón cheese, but the restaurant’s signature is its Basque cheesecake, the ebony exterior looking burnt but actually just super-caramelized. The chef-owners behind both ventures are Kevin Fink and Tavel Bristol-Joseph, who also run Emmer & Rye. And to answer the inevitable question, yes, you can order a kalimotxo. It’s not as bad as it sounds. Opened December 7, 2019. 607 W. 3rd, Austin, 512-333-0737, kalimotxoatx.com

The baked Alaska at Bludorn, in Houston. Photograph by Hayden Spears

Bludorn Houston Spotlight Executive chef Aaron Bludorn uses the French culinary skills honed during his years as executive chef at New York’s famed Café Boulud to weave together flavors from his Pacific Northwest upbringing and from Houston’s international palate. Anchored by a thick redfish filet crowned with lump crabmeat, his cioppino flaunts steamed clams, mussels, and shrimp; a moat of sea-fresh tomato broth is poured tableside and garnished with a sliver of buttery crostini. Short-rib ravioli with figs and blue cheese is another melting-pot indulgence; ditto the bacon-wrapped quail with rosemary and quince—each technically exact in flavor and aesthetically pleasing. There’s also a lobster potpie and a dry-aged-beef burger. Desserts by pastry chef Alejandra Salas, an alum of the French Laundry, in Napa Valley, are jewel-like, including a delicately sculpted baked Alaska (pictured). The former Pass and Provisions space has been refashioned with a smart dining room, tucked-away bar, and multilevel patio. Special design accents, especially the mural by a local artist of magnolia groves in East Houston, give it a modern sense of place. It’s sophisticated dining sans preciousness. Opened August 21, 2020. 807 Taft, Houston, 713-999-0146, bludornrestaurant.com Photograph by Mackenzie Smith Kelley Jardín San Antonio Spotlight Morning sunlight dapples the flagstone patio of Jardín, the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s five-month-old cafe, with its shady trees and umbrella tables. Soon the place will be filled with visitors drinking endless cups of coffee and Rising Suns (gin with cooling cucumber and a splash of saffron syrup). In a bit they will head out to admire the plants and greenhouses. Then they will return to explore the restaurant’s contemporary Eastern Mediterranean menu, with mezze plates, creative hummus combos, and focaccia pizzas galore. Perhaps the perfect starter is golden gazpacho, a velvety mix of beets and tomatoes. An order of the bright, fresh hummus should be next, perhaps with a topping of crispy pork belly and a drizzle of harissa oil (pictured). Happily, it comes with the menu’s signature puffy naan pita, sprinkled with za’atar. Serious appetites are sated by dishes such as pan-seared salmon with apricot puree, available at both lunch and dinner. Frivolous desires are fulfilled by the likes of olive oil cake with almond nougat crumble. The chefs in charge are the Dady brothers, Jason and Jake, who also run Tre Trattoria at the San Antonio Museum of Art. Public places seem to be their new niche. Opened September 13, 2020. 555 Funston Place, San Antonio, 210-338-5100, jardinsatx.com Starters /Sides Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes Acadian Coast , Houston Among the East End restaurant’s Gulf Coast and Creole dishes, jumbo lump crab cakes triumph with a crispy tanned crust, fresh white crabmeat, and tangy rémoulade. The splendid patio is ideal for sipping potent New Orleans cocktails. Opened October 20, 2020. 2929 Navigation Blvd, 713-432-9651, acadiancoast.com Good Luck Cluck Bowl Curry Boys BBQ, San Antonio A bowl of smoked chicken, yellow Thai curry, plump rice, and fried shallots is a highlight at this takeout joint housed in a small, flamingo-pink building. Here, Southeast Asian flavors team up with South Texas barbecue, a marriage made in heaven, nirvana, or your preferred version of the afterlife. Opened October 23, 2020. 2334 N. St. Mary’s, 210-320-0555, curryboysbbq.com Grilled Pork Riblets Elm & Good , Dallas Chef Graham Dodds brings farmhouse flair to the Kimpton Pittman Hotel’s restaurant. From locally sourced produce to heritage pork and grains, quality ingredients shape the menu. Cocktails such as the Traveling Man—a Manhattan riff—segue nicely to grilled Berkshire pork riblets with chimichurri sauce and preserved figs (a starter that could stand as an entrée). Vegetables get special attention, including umami-rich brussels sprouts with bacon, while charred okra flecks the hush puppies. Opened August 12, 2020. 2551 Elm, 469-498-2525, elmandgood.com Houston Taco El Topo , Houston The wildly popular Houston Taco rides on rustic grilled homemade tortillas filled with tender 44 Farms beef barbacoa, pickled onions, herbs, and a rich, earthy epazote aioli. What began as a food truck is now a petite cafe with a sunny patio offering eye-opening breakfast tacos, inventive pastries, an elevated seasonal dinner menu, and a list of all-natural wines. Opened January 4, 2020. 6119 Edloe, 832-795-7251, topohtx.com Pesto and Parmesan Kale Salad Paperboy , Austin Lavished with basil pesto and Parmesan, a bowl of properly tenderized kale undergirds a salad that makes a lovely light lunch; it’s amped up with chunks of crispy sweet potato, chickpeas, and a perfectly soft-cooked egg. Paperboy started out as a food truck and in 2020 graduated to full-restaurant status, with a new building, outdoor seating, and a rooftop deck. Opened July 11, 2020. 1203 E. 11th, Austin, 512-910-3010, paperboyaustin.com Pork Belly Banh Mi Tacos Reunión 19 , Austin Dorotea, you’re not in Austin anymore. This Cali-Mex taqueria gives a distinctive spin to familiar Mexican staples. A trio of snack-size banh mi tacos features crisp “tortillas” of jicama topped with juicy, lightly charred rectangles of pork belly. Slivers of raw carrot and cilantro and coral-colored sriracha mayo garnish a truly international creation. Opened February 14, 2020. 1700 E. 2nd, Austin, 512-455-8226, reunion19atx.com Eggplant Toast With Pickled Raisins Summer House on Music Lane , Austin Who knew eggplant toast could be magical? Meticulous little purple-skinned cubes come arrayed on thick slabs of grilled bread set off by pickled golden raisins and fluffy, nutty tahini. Follow it with an entrée of grilled brown-butter prawns. For a sweet finish, try the darling fruit galettes with burnt-honey ice cream. Running the show at this restaurant at the new Hotel Magdalena is chef Jeffrey Hundelt, whose menu is new American with Mexican and Mediterranean accents. Austinites and hotel guests linger for hours on the restaurant’s plant-filled terrace. Opened November 6, 2020. 1101 Music Lane, Austin, 512-442-5341, summerhouseonmusiclane.com Photograph by Brittany Conerly Roasted Carrots With Chimichurri Tinie’s , Fort Worth In chef Christian Lehrmann’s Mexico City–inspired kitchen, rotisserie chicken and snapper aguachile achieve heavenly status. But the biggest wow factor may be the veggie sides, so often an afterthought at other places. Magnificent proof is found in the zanahorias, a plate of al dente roasted carrots sitting atop a pillow of garlicky crema and beneath a blanket of carrot-top chimichurri. They are equaled by hen-of-the-woods mushrooms adorned with chipotle aioli and crunchy pepitas. Wash down the garden goods with a High Plains Drifter, made with sotol, amaro, and vermouth, and admire the elegantly renovated century-old industrial building on Fort Worth’s Southside. Opened March 10, 2020. 113 S. Main, 682-255-5425, tiniesfw.com Sandwiches Calabrian Chile Fried Chicken Sandwich Camp Outpost Co. , San Antonio With its pickled red onions, Calabrian-chile aioli, and arugula, this crunchy sandwich, served on a toasted sesame bun, blazes trails at Southtown’s campsite-inspired casual eatery. Enjoy it outdoors at a picnic table (one by the firepit is nice if the weather is a bit nippy). Opened September 29, 2020. 1811 S. Alamo, 210-942-4690, eatatcamp.com Pastrami & Swiss The Hayden , S an Antonio Thick house-smoked pastrami, crisp kraut, seedy mustard, and two slices of good Swiss on rye make this all a sandwich should be. Touting itself as a “new-school version of an old-school diner,” meaning it’s somewhere between a Jewish deli and a neighborhood joint, the Hayden has spiffed up its venue, next to the Witte Museum, with mid-century decor. It’s also making fine use of the Boardwalk retail center’s welcoming outdoor space. Opened October 21, 2020. 4025 Broadway, 210-437-4306, thehaydensa.com