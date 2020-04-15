Collection

Fishin’ Across Texas

We’re calling it: Texas has the best fishing in the United States.

Alaska and Florida are right up there. California is too, we guess. But what many Texans may not appreciate—even those of us who grew up casting lines—is the impressive diversity of fishing in the Lone Star State. Most of us tend to focus on a particular pursuit. Maybe it’s red snapper in the Gulf or bull reds in the Texas bays, if not trophy bass in big reservoirs or fly-fishing on Hill Country streams.

Take a step back, however, and you’ll see that Texas has a lifetime of options for fishing adventures. It’s a kind of paradise for anglers of any age, inclination, or experience level. You just need to know where to cast. Let’s go fishin’.

The Great Texas Fishing Safari

April 2020 — By Wes Ferguson

Texas offers some of the most-diverse fishing in the country—from stalking monster sharks on Padre Island to fly-fishing from a kayak on the remote Pecos River. And for three months, I got to try it all.

lower pecos river

Bubba Milina
The Silver Kings

Apr 17, 2013 By Stephen Harrigan

The wild and powerful tarpon once ruled the seas off Port Aransas. Why did the ancient fish disappear? And could they make a comeback?
The Temptation of the Devils River

Feb 20, 2019 By Dan Oko

To reap the rewards of paddling this remote, dangerous waterway, you don’t have to sell your soul. You simply need to respect its power. And be prepared.
Consider the Oyster

Jan 20, 2013 By Gary Cartwright

If you’re a half shell fanatic like me, you’ll be just as alarmed as I was to hear that oystermen in Galveston Bay—the source of some of the country’s most delicious mollusks —are still struggling to make it after Hurricane Ike.

Fishing Lures We Love

By Emily McCullar and Pete Robbins

How a Battle Between Recreational and Commercial Fishermen Spawned a Conservation Movement

By Wes Ferguson

