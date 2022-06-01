It seems the dog days of summer have decided to appear much sooner than usual. In celebration (or retaliation), spend the season lingering on a shady patio or lazing around a body of water with a glass of something refreshing. These Texas wines hit all the right notes—berry, citrus, honeysuckle—for sweating it out, avoiding mosquitoes, and layering sunscreens. Naturally, the blazing temperatures make chilled whites and rosés a preferable pairing, but don’t worry, we found a few reds to sate every palate as well.

White Wines

This wine—from one of the largest grape-growing families in the High Plains—showcases a grape typically grown in Germany, Alsace, and Australia. The warm, sunny conditions here mimic those found in Australia’s Barossa region. The result is a ripe and vibrant riesling expressed through the lens of Texas soils. With a lovely hue, this wine offers aromas of lemon pith and orange blossom, leading to a dry, citrusy palate with notes of ripe pear and wet stone and a tangy, sweet-tart finish.

A native of the Italian island of Sardinia, vermentino often shines with tropical aromas and a hint of sea spray. The Lyla stays true to the variety’s character, with an added kiss of viognier ushering in aromas of ripe peach and honeysuckle. The palate is lush and citrusy, with a kiss of creaminess from a stage in the maturation process known as lees aging. This wine makes an excellent pairing for grilled light meats.

This classic Rhône Valley white showcases the beauty of what viognier, roussanne, and marsanne can accomplish in a blend. Viognier dominates 62 percent of this wine, offering a generous dose of floral aromas and flavors of ripe peach and honeysuckle. The equal additions of roussanne and marsanne bring bright citrus undertones and a palate-lifting structure. Try it with grilled salmon flavored with herbes de Provence. Contact the winery for availability.

Popular Videos Previous Next watch

For something a little unconventional, this blend of orange muscat and viognier is a great conversation starter. With a cloudy hue due to its unfiltered finish, this wine offers rich aromas of orange blossom and citrus peel. The palate is juicy and flavorful with a slight salinity—almost like a margarita-inspired wine, with a salty rim to boot.

Rosé Wines

Showing off a deeper magenta color in the glass, this selection from Lubbock-based McPherson Cellars smells of raspberry preserves and pomegranate, offset with a soft, yet textured palate and a bright finish. Enjoy with peppery grilled pork ribs. Contact the winery for availability.

2021 Sandy Road Vineyards Estate Sangiovese Rosé, $29

This offering from this Hill Country estate is made from sangiovese, the star grape of Tuscany. The variety is known for its bright cherry aromas, which take center stage in this wine along with juicy navel orange and savory herbs. The palate is fruity and refreshing, with an elegant finish.

Some of the best rosés are made with grenache, a grape native to Spain and Southern France, and this wine is no exception. A bashful pink shade, this rosé is lightly floral, with a bouquet of ripe strawberry and lemon zest. The palate has a nice medium weight, with a creamy texture that leads to a dry summer-berry finish. Contact the winery for availability.

Red Wines

This robust grape variety, originally from the sunbaked soils of central Italy, has an equally powerful expression in the red, dusty earth of the Texas High Plains. In the glass, this wine offers notes of black plum, dried fig, and black pepper. It’s big and bold, but not so much that it puts your palate into overdrive. The finish is a touch savory, with easy, fine-grained tannins.

From a relatively new winery in the Hill Country, this mourvèdre is a delicious offering made from a grape native to Spain and Southern France. With notes of cranberry and baking spice, the palate is fruity and juicy, with an elegant structure and an easy grip on the finish. Contact the winery for availability.

Barbera—a variety most known in the Piedmont region of northwest Italy— isn’t commonly found in Texas. Known for bright notes of red fruit and lavender and light tannins, this grape is well adapted for the heat and dry conditions of the Texas High Plains. This wine is light and approachable, with aromas of tart red cherry and tobacco, a lifted palate, and an earthy finish. Serve slightly chilled with a burger from the grill.

A special estate blend from Westcave Cellars owner-winemaker Allan Fetty, this rich red is on the bolder style for a summer wine. The blend is a combination of petite sirah, malbec, syrah, and tannat, each a robust variety to begin with. But the time in the bottle has allowed the flavors and structure to integrate well, offering aromas of cranberry and barbecue smoke with an earthy palate.