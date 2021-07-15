Texas Monthly adds and updates approximately sixty restaurant listings to our Dining Guide each month. There’s limited space in the print issue, but the entire searchable guide to the best of Texas cuisine is at your fingertips online!

Below are a few highlights from the new restaurants reviewed in our August 2021 issue. Click “More Info” for further detail on each restaurant:

Dallas

Meridian

Acclaimed chef Junior Borges’s highly anticipated restaurant in the new Village Dallas gathering spot was in the works for some time, but it was worth the wait. It has a sleek, private-club vibe, but there’s nothing fussy or glitzy about it, and the room attracts a diverse group of discerning diners. The food is much like the atmosphere: clean, fresh, and imbued with creative elegance. Try this: The sesame garlic pancake with avocado and caviar; the perfect stuffed quail and any of the fresh seafood options; the daily bread offering and house-made ice cream. It’s all stellar. Pro tip: The Village campus is huge, and signage is limited. Meridian is across from Village Fit. Brazilian | ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | $$$ | More Info