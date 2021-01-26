Hawaiian | $$ | More Info

Chef Matt Balke, formerly of Bolsa, Smoke, and the Rustic, helms the kitchen at this Bishop Arts newcomer, in the space where Bolsa operated for twelve years. The menu shows Southern, Texan, and Californian influences, with plenty of crowd pleasers and a few adventurous offerings. Order this to go: Gigantic and rich ricotta gnocchi are bathed in a delicious broth loaded with roasted wild mushrooms, crumbled fennel sausage, and braised leeks; for good measure, they’re topped with a garlicky pecan gremolata and grated pecorino cheese. Peppercorn-rimmed beef-cheek pastrami makes a fine, shareable starter; the thick slices arrive with buttery toasts and smoky pimento cheese. Pro tip: Order online for curbside pickup.

New American | $$$ | More Info Dallas Yo! Lobster This new seafood spot from Nick Badovinus is perfect for Highland Park Village: glossy yet welcoming, pricey but not too, and delivering all it promises. The patio at happy hour offers craft cocktails (the Blackberry Mule is gorgeous) and perfect people-watching. Order this to go: a lobster roll (we like the California, with avocado and pico) and a side of addictive fries seasoned with Old Bay. Check out the lobster bisque and the snow crab claws too. For dessert, split the blackberry bread pudding with salted caramel and Chantilly cream. Pro tip: If the main lot is busy, there’s an overflow lot across Mockingbird. Seafood | $$$ | More Info Fort Worth Provender Hall A casual, comfortable mash-up of stylish Southern and modern Wild West, this two-story restaurant and bar in the tourist-centric north side’s newly renovated Mule Alley may be the best offering to date from Marcus Paslay (Clay Pigeon, Piattello). Order this to go: The deviled eggs strike a deft balance with smoked paprika and sweet-sour bread-and-butter pickles in the mix. Hoppin’ John (a medley of black-eyed peas, tomatoes, and jalapeños) serves as a hearty bed for beautifully grilled trout topped with charred fresh lemon. Smoked bacon, sautéed mushrooms, scallions, and chile powder add depth to the rich grits that cushion big, meaty grilled shrimp. Don’t skip the sides; best are braised mixed greens, perfect with cast iron–baked cornbread. Pro tip: Allow plenty of time to pick up your order, as street traffic can be heavy and you’ll probably have to jockey for parking space in front (curbside not offered). American | $$$ | More Info San Antonio Curry Boys BBQ A flamingo-pink converted shipping container is the perfect space for this new walk-up venture. The owners of popular Pinch Boil, where the curry-meets-barbecue bowl was launched, have teamed up with South BBQ & Kitchen, and the results are a marvelous fusion of sweet, spicy, and smoky. Order this to go: Any of the bowls—brisket paired with green curry, peppery sausage combined with panang curry—make for a pleasant lunch to go or a picnic at the adjacent sailcloth-shaded tables shared with neighboring Pizza Party. Pro tip: If you go later in the day, you may find your choices limited; as with any barbecue establishment worth its sauce, when the meat is gone, the takeout window slams shut. Barbecue | $ | More Info

