Austin

Chispas

Tailored for the Warehouse District’s pub crawlers, the tacos, snacks, and libations at splashy newcomer Chispas are strictly over the top. Chef-owners Jason and Jake Dady (of San Antonio’s Tre, Range, and Shuck Shack) are going for gusto and originality rather than tradition and restraint. You’ll find said gusto in the thick house-made corn tortillas, the deviled eggs with (honestly) too much mayo, and the generous portion sizes on everything. (Given that the tacos go for $3.25 to $4, size matters here.) Two very fine bites on an initial outing were duck confit (oui, French duck on a taco, tarted up with crema, bacon, jalapeño, and pineapple) followed closely by the meaty pork belly adobado (brightened with pico and bits of apple). Crazy, rich, but not Asian may be the best description of the baked butternut squash taco, its filling paired with goat cheese and candied pumpkin seeds and splashed with a sweet agrodolce sauce. Think of it as dessert and all will be well. Have a prickly pear margarita and all will be even better.

Mexican | ⭑⭑⭑ | $$ | More Info

Houston

Truth BBQ

When you head up to the Heights for your noontime fix at the new Truth BBQ, bring a side of patience along with your appetite. Stevie Ray Vaughan riffs ringing from the speakers will help you shuffle along in the slow-moving line, which forms at the door well before noon on a weekday. The best of the meats (offered with two sauces) are the brisket and the garlic beef sausage, but truth be told, there’s not a clunker on the chalkboard. The sides of corn pudding and tater tot casserole are a bit dry and bland, but the coleslaw and mac and cheese are top-drawer. These folks are serious about their trade; as you wait in line, check out the ten massive indoor cookers that keep the place hopping till the ’cue runs out.