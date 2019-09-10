Texas Monthly adds and updates approximately sixty restaurant listings to our Dining Guide each month. There’s limited space in the print issue, but the entire searchable guide to the best of Texas cuisine is at your fingertips online!

Below are a few highlights from the new restaurants reviewed in our September 2019 issue. In case you missed it, restaurant critic Patricia Sharpe’s 2019 list of Texas’s Best New Restaurants came out in our March issue, and you can also read up on her latest Pat’s Pick, Houston’s Squable.

Click “More Info” for further detail on each restaurant:

Austin

High Note

After years of plying us with bowls of Kerbey Queso, the folks behind Kerbey Lane Cafe bring us this healthy-ish spot just off the Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail. Replacing the bowls of velvety molten cheese product are antipasti platters with slabs of cashew cheese. There’s a refined wine list and several cocktail options starring vegetable juices, perfect to wash down the hefty quinoa falafel patties (served on a bed of, yep, more quinoa) while you think healthy thoughts on the couch-bedecked patio. Meat eaters aren’t left out, though; our kimchi beef bowl was fiery and brightened by a layer of fermented cabbage. Bright and airy, the eclectic space is an easy hangout.

New American | ⭑⭑ | $$ | More Info

Dallas

Hillside Tavern

We had to wait for a table at this lively neighborhood spot, an instant hit from the Boulevardier, Rapscallion, and Veritas team. Warm woods, taxidermy, comfortable couches, and tchotchkes lend a lodge look, and the food outshines typical bar fare. Besides beer and cocktails, there’s also a smart wine list (48 bottles, a rarity at beer-centric taverns). A juicy, cheesy patty melt with pickled peppers on sourdough ranks high among the sandwiches; the Smoked “Bologna”—decadent and shareable—is thick with pecan-smoked and griddled mortadella topped with cheese and “secret sauce.” Even the salads (Chicken Tinga, Hillside Wedge) are hearty. As for sides, the beer-battered onion rings stayed impressively crisp long after their arrival. Echoes of Rapscallion turn up in the pimento cheese, fried chicken sandwich, and bread pudding, which is deep-fried and served with whiskey-butter sauce.